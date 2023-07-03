Yamaha R7 and R3 Spotted at MMRT in Chennai, Launch on Cards?

After a long period of silence in the mid-capacity sports motorcycle segment, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha seems all set to make a grand comeback in India with 689cc and 321cc bikes. Recently, the company’s feature-loaded bike R7 and R3 sports bikes have caught on camera at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) near Chennai, suggesting they might hit the Indian market soon.

It has been reported that these bikes were on track for a TVC shoot. However, the brand has not revealed or shared any related details as yet. Prior to this, Yamaha previously had displayed some of its finest bike collections at a private event dealer. The event was filled with a wide range of motorcycles including R7, R3, updated R15, and MT-15 among others.

Yamaha R7 Lauch

If launched, customers will be able to see the motorcycle in the 689cc engine option, which will generate a max 72 BHP and 63 Nm peak torque. The unit will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The bike is likely to come with dual-channel ABS, dual 298mm disc at the front and 245mm rear disc, USD front forks, rear mono-shock, 14L fuel tank and whatnot.

Once it will hit the Indian market, the sports bike will compete against Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R.

Yamaha R3 Launch

This one is likely to be powered by a 321cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which will produce a max output of 42 BHP and 29.5 Nm peak torque. Again, the displacement will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

Yamaha R3 Features

It has been reported that the R3 might come with a diamond frame chassis, featuring 37mm USD front forks with 130mm travel. Apart from this, customers can also expect dual-channel ABS, digital cluster, 14L fuel tank among mothers.