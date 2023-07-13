CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Yamuna Bank Metro Station Entry and Exit Temporarily Closed Amid Rising Water Level
1-MIN READ

Yamuna Bank Metro Station Entry and Exit Temporarily Closed Amid Rising Water Level

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 16:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Metro (Photo: IANS)

The water level in Yamuna was recorded 208.46 metres at 7 am on Thursday morning as Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river

With the rise in the water level of Yamuna River, the Delhi Metro on Thursday said that the entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna bank metro station has been temporarily closed.

In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, “Station Update. Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

The water level in Yamuna was recorded 208.46 metres at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning as Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river. The current water level is three metres above the danger mark.

Yamuna has shattered the 45 year old record. In 1978, Delhi witnessed a flood when seven lakh cusecs of water were released from the Hathnikund Barrage, causing the Yamuna River level to cross 207.49 meters at the old bridge.

Due to the rise in water level of Yamuna, flooding has been witnessed in several low lying areas of the national capital while many roads have been closed due to waterlogging issues.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav
