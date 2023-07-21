CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Yemen Announces Reopening of Al Ghaydah Airport After 9 Year of Suspension Due to War
1-MIN READ

Yemen Announces Reopening of Al Ghaydah Airport After 9 Year of Suspension Due to War

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 17:38 IST

Yemen

Image used for Representation. (Photo: PTI)

Image used for Representation. (Photo: PTI)

The airport's reopening came as a result of successful rehabilitation efforts facilitated by Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid

The government in Yemen announced the reopening of Al Ghaydah Airport in the country’s eastern province of Al Mahrah after a nine-year suspension due to the ongoing civil war.

The airport’s reopening came as a result of successful rehabilitation efforts facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Xinhua news agency quoted a state media report as saying.

This achievement is seen as a crucial step forward in war-torn Yemen, offering renewed hope for enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities despite the prevailing challenges, the report said.

During the airport’s inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Minister of Transport Abdul-Salam Humaid said the reopening marked a significant milestone as it becomes the fourth international airport to come under government control and resume flights.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthi rebels fighting against the internationally-recognised government and its allies, mainly a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

The war disrupted Yemen’s food supply chain and caused widespread famine, bringing the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of collapse.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. aviation
first published:July 21, 2023, 17:38 IST
last updated:July 21, 2023, 17:38 IST