Yokohama's Women on Wheels Car Rally Takes Bengaluru by Storm, Inspires Women to Take the Wheel

Yokohama, the renowned tyre manufacturer organised the first edition of WOW (Women On Wheels) Car Rally in Bengaluru. The much-awaited Car Rally flagged off with a bang, captivating participants and spectators alike.

This exhilarating TSD (Time Speed Distance) Treasure Hunt format Rally provided a platform for women who have a passion for driving, drawing over 50 cars to join the event. Throughout the day, participants were put to the test as they embarked on a captivating treasure hunt, pushing both themselves and their cars to the limit.

Harshawardhan Honmode, the esteemed Director of Yokohama India, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response to the WOW Yokohama car rally. He stated, “We are thrilled by the incredible turnout for the WOW Yokohama car rally. Our aim was to bring together women who view driving as more than just a means of transportation, and this event truly embodies our corporate philosophy of celebrating the motoring lifestyle."

Honmode further added, “The participants displayed tremendous enthusiasm and skill, serving as an inspiration to all. We witnessed a diverse range of cars competing, and I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate Yokohama’s commitment to supporting every customer in ensuring their drives are as comfortable as possible."

Adding a dash of star power to the event, renowned radio personality RJ Malishka made a special appearance, flying all the way from Mumbai to Bengaluru to be part of the Yokohama Women’s Rally. Malishka, a strong advocate for exploring new horizons and shattering boundaries, stated, “I firmly believe in venturing down uncharted paths and breaking barriers. Driving is a liberating experience, and this rally offered the perfect blend of adventure and fun for all participants!"

Karuuna Sharma, another enthusiastic participant who traveled from Delhi, shared her observations on the increasing number of women taking part in such events over the years. She remarked, “It’s fantastic to witness not only professionals but women from all walks of life participating. The inclusivity is truly inspiring." Sharma herself is a seasoned rally participant with numerous accolades under her belt.

The Women on Wheels Yokohama Rally presented participants with a challenging route spanning approximately 80–100 kilometers, encompassing a diverse range of city, country, and highway roads. Divided into separate divisions for amateurs and professionals, the spirited competition unfolded as participants competed for enticing cash prizes.

The event was more than just a rally; it featured interactive activities seamlessly woven into the fabric of the experience, providing participants with an engaging and thrilling adventure.

Yokohama partnered with Chetan Shivram Motors as the ground partner and the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center as the hospitality partner for the WOW Rally, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all participants.