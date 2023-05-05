Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's Luxury Car Collection: From Ferrari Roma to Lamborghini Urus

Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato has emerged as one of the preferred online food delivery platforms for millions across India. Oh, we are not here to talk about the platform or his work schedule. We want to talk about his impressive collection of cars. Let us take a look at Deepinder Goyal’s fleet of luxury cars.

Ferrari Roma

Deepinder Goyal owns a Ferrari Roma that is often spotted on the roads in Gurugram, Haryana, which is the location of Zomato Headquarters. Deepinder’s Ferrari is in a red shade. Ferrari Roma has been designed by Flavio Manzoni and is powered by a twin turbo V8. This beastly engine churns out 620hp and is mated to a new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Ferrari Roma comes with a pair of twin-scroll turbos and flat-plane crankshaft that provide instant power.

Roma’s striking design elements include slim all-LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, four tail lamps, a quad-exhaust set-up, and an electronically controlled spoiler.

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Deepinder Goyal also has a Porsche 911 Turbo S in his garage. Deepinder’s Porsche is the range-topping version of the iconic sports car and is the quickest 911. Porsche 911 Turbo S has impressive performance figures of 650hp at 6750rpm. Plus the car has an astonishing power-to-weight ratio of 396hp per tonne. Porsche 911 Turbo S is only available with a 7-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, which includes an automatic start/stop feature.

Lamborghini Urus

Deepinder Goyal is the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus. This car is often called the fastest SUV in the world as it can do a 0-100 sprint in just 3.6 seconds. This performance is made possible by VW Group’s ubiquitous 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 which makes 650hp and 850Nm of torque. The Urus combines the aggressive character of a sports car with the comfort of a SUV.

Porsche Carrera S

Deepinder Goyal’s love for Porsche does not end with the 911 Turbo S. The Zomato founder also owns a 911 Carrera S. The 911 Carrera S gets a 3.0-litre flat-six cylinder boxer petrol engine with twin turbochargers under the hood. This tremendous engine delivers an impressive power output of 450 Bhp and a peak torque of 530 Nm.

