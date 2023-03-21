Archana Gautam Poses Near Burj Khalifa in Glamorous Pics from Her 'Dubai Life', Fans Shower Love

Archana Gautam, popularly known for her entertaining presence in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 16, is currently enjoying her Dubai getaway. The actor-turned-politician travelled to the city to receive an award. Post the award ceremony, she is now exploring the destination and savouring delectable cuisines. Recently, Archana amazed her fans by sharing glimpses of her “Dubai life" on her Instagram account.

In her most recent posts, the actress shared a reel and stunning pictures of herself in a satin green co-ord set posing in front of the magnificent Burj Khalifa. Expressing her excitement, she wrote, “Dubai ki mastiyan (Fun in Dubai) with two smiling emoticons."

Not only did she visit the Burj Khalifa, but she also explored the picturesque beaches of Dubai. The Bigg Boss finalist posted a reel filmed in the same green outfit on a beach location. She paired her attire with a printed bandana tied on her head and complemented her look by wearing black sunglasses. “Dubai life," she wrote in the caption.

A day ago, Archana also dropped some pictures of herself posing in a breezy printed dress paired with a white bralette. She was seen chilling near a swimming pool and enjoying her Dubai vacation to the fullest.

Archana Gautam was all smiles as she recently received an award in Dubai. The actress opted for an off-shoulder gown for the event. Expressing her happiness in the caption, she wrote, “It is said that it is not impossible to get something. See I have achieved this today."

The entertainment industry has witnessed a meteoric rise of Archana Gautam, who gained prominence as a Bigg Boss 16 contestant. However, her time in the house was far from smooth sailing, as she found herself in the middle of several controversies. Despite several arguments along the way, the actress managed to win the hearts of her loyal fans and eventually secured a spot among the top five finalists, finishing as the third runner-up.

