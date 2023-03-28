Nimrit Ahluwalia Exudes Besharam Rang Vibes In A Printed Kaftan; Archana Gautam Calls Her 'Sexy'

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was undoubtedly one of the most recognised faces of the reality show, is currently making headlines for her impeccable fashion game. Recently, the actress took Instagram by storm as she shared a series of pictures of herself from a photoshoot. For the cover shoot of a magazine, Nimrit can be seen wearing a printed kaftan dress with a combination of orange, beige, and mint colors. Her styled her hair in a neat look with gel and opted for a bronze-tone makeup. She styled her outfit with silver-shade footwear.

As soon as Nimrit posted the pictures, her fans raved about her breathtaking look. They flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, former BB16 co-contestant Archana Gautam commented, “Sexy (with three fire emojis)," while actor Amal Bandhu Sehrawat wrote, “Wohoo (with a fire emoji)."

Appreciating the actress's Bigg Boss 16 journey, a fan expressed, “You handled every situation on Bigg Boss with poise and grace. You truly are a role model." Another one wrote, “Ufffff, ye Hotness." A few compared her pose to that of Deepika Padukone in the Pathaan song Besharam Rang.

In a separate post, Nimrit shared more stunning pictures of herself from the same photoshoot. She wore a printed saree and posed for the camera in a garden. The combination of a floral mint six-yard, a striking red blouse, and beautiful jewelry accentuated her appearance. The elegant outfit was designed by Ahasan Khatri and styled by Milli Mehndiratta.

Nimrit, known for her work in Choti Sarrdaarni, has been vocal about mental health and had to leave the show to prioritize her well-being. Following her stint on Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit shared her experience with ETimes TV, emphasizing the importance of seeking help for deteriorating mental health. She was quoted as saying by the publication, “It is an ongoing process and it has not been easy but it is something that with time one has to work on and I feel if you or anyone knows that someone is going through mental health issues, you must consult a psychiatrist or go for therapy and make sure you can make certain changes."

She also shared that she took steps to keep herself busy and improve her mental health by “praying, doing things like painting and reading which are separate from my profession."

On the work front, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s journey began as a model and she later ventured into acting.

