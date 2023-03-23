Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name after her stint with Bigg Boss 16. The TV actress who is also known for her show Imlie was one of the youngest contestants on the show Bigg Boss and she has broken multiple records with her stint. In her show Imlie,her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan was the talk of the town. And more than that, their offscreen bond as friends has always made the fans of the two very happy. The actress is an avid social media user and she often updates her fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

The actress recently took a trip to Ooty where she sent a shocking update. She had a run-in and got injured, Sumbul shared the most unusual experience on her Instagram when she shared that she got bit by a monkey. Take a look at the stories and photos of her weird experience.

Sumbul’s fans were worried after they saw the pics of her injury. They even wished her a speedy recovery and also warned her to be vigilant.

Sumbul recently made the headlines for her interview in which she shared some shocking details and revealed how she was often judged by her skin tone in the showbiz industry. Sumbul revealed how several people said “arre kaisi ladki ko cast kar liya, kaali hai” after she bagged Imlie. She admitted that even though she ‘cried a lot’ because of such comments, things changed after her show ruled TRP charts. “I had felt very bad that day and I had cried a lot but after the telecast, things started to change. Our opening TRP numbers were 2.2 and the number just went up from there it never came down till the time I was a part of it. People forgot how I looked, they just noticed my work. The people, who disliked me also started praising me," Sumbul told E-Times.

Sumbul also revealed how she had rejected Imlie initially because she thought ‘main kya lead role karungi’. She also called her Imlie auditions the ‘worst of all’ she ever gave. “I had actually started to believe that if I have this skin tone, I can never be a heroine. When I was offered Imlie, I wasn’t convinced that I would get that role, I directly said no and refused the offer in the beginning. Mujhe laga main kya lead role karungi. But they asked me to send an audition clip. Abhi tak ke life ka sabse kharab audition agar koi raha hai mera woh wohi tha that I gave for Imlie," she said.

On the work front, Sumbul recently made a cameo in the show Dear Ishq and it is said that she is in the middle on finalising projects. And recently a project that she was supposed to do with Fahmaan Khan apparently fell through.

Read all the Latest Movies News here