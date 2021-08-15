Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Pawandeep, Arunita and 4 Other Finalists to Compete One Last Time

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Popular reality show Indian Idol 12’s grand finale will take place on Independence Day. The show will reportedly start at 12 PM on 15th August and continue till midnight. This is not only the exciting factor of the show. The Grand Finale will not only feature performances from the finalist, many special guests are also reported to be a part of the event.

The Indian Idol 12 finalists are Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish. This is the first time that six participants have entered the finals together. In fact, Indian Idol 12 is also the longest-running season of Indian Idol history.

The show is hosted by singer Aditya Narayan and currently judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. The show was also previously judged by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar, who had to leave it during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, there have been many reports about what to expect from the Grand Finale episode of Indian Idol 12. Some special guests in the show reportedly include The Great Khali, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Narayan had also revealed that some ex-contestants will also perform in the finale.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here