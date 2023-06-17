Bobby Deol Romances Wife Tanya At Karan Deol's Sangeet, Dances on Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai

Bobby Deol’s nephew Karan Deol’s wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Karan Deol will be marrying his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya today. At the sangeet ceremony yesterday, Bobby along with wife Tanya stole the show, as the couple danced to the former’s iconic song ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai’. A video of the same has gone viral.

In the video, Bobby was seen dancing his heart out with his wife. While Bobby donned an off-white Kurta, Tanya looked all things dreamy and elegant in a netted yellow lehenga. The duo even posed together at the event dishing out major couple goals. One of the fans on seeing the video wrote, ‘Lovely 🌹 most beautiful couple 😍’. ‘How beautiful ❤️,’ and ‘Nostalgic ❤️’ read the other ones.

Have a look at the video:

Bobby & Tanya got married on May 30, 1996, in the presence of family & friends. They also have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam, whom they welcomed in 2002 and 2004 respectively.

Earlier, another video of Karan’s father and actor Sunny Deo dancing on their wedding festivities also went viral. Sunny was dressed in a black colour shirt and pants, can be seen dancing with full joy to Nach Punjaban song from the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

According to a report in India Today, the Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend. On Thursday, Sunny was spotted greeting the media amid the mehendi ceremony. He was spotted showing off his unique mehendi to the cameras. Sunny and the family also sent ladoos for the media gathered outside the mehendi ceremony venue.

A few weeks ago, a Times of India report further claimed that Karan and Drisha have known each other for long and were in a long-term relationship for nearly six years. While Karan Deol made his acting debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, he has also worked with Uncle Abhay Deol in the 2021 film Velle. Karan’s soon-to-be wife Drisha Acharya is a fashion designer and great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy.

In an interview with ETimes, Dharmendra shared that he’s happy that a wedding is taking place in the family after a long time. The veteran actor said, “Karan is a very good boy. He is a very caring person. Bahut acha lag raha hai that he has found his partner.” When asked about how he got to know about Karan and Drisha’s relationship, he said, “Pata toh chal jata hai. Lekin haan, he first told his mother (Sunny’s wife, Pooja Deol) who then told Sunny, who then told me.” And what did he tell them? Dharmendra replied, “I said ‘Go ahead if Karan likes her’. Then, I met Drisha. She is a very sensible and pretty girl.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.