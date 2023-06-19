Heart Of Stone: Gal Gadot Says She Liked Alia Bhatt In RRR; Reveals ‘She Was The Perfect Choice’

Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated debut film Heart Of Stone will be releasing on August 11. For the action-spy entertainer, she will be seen sharing screen space with Hollywood actress Gal Gadot. Ever since the film’s announcement, fans have been extremely keen on seeing the superstars sharing screen space together. Now at the trailer launch of the film, Gal Gadot revealed that she was a big fan of Alia from before and hence she being a part of the film is the ‘perfect choice’.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Gal Gadot shared, “I was a big fan of Alia from before. I’d seen RRR and we were looking for someone fresh, with the ability to portray layered characters, and who could look beautiful as well. Alia was the perfect choice,” Gal Gadot along with Alia Bhat were at the Tudum event in Brazil.

In the same interview, Alia also shared her excitement for being a part of Heart Of Stone. She said, “It was a very special film in the first place for me to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time to break into another language, into Hollywood, as you call it. But I was having a lot of fun and met some amazing people while I was doing that.”

Speaking of Alia Bhatt’s Heart Of Stone trailer, we see Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone and her fervent allegiance towards a furtive peacekeeping force called the Charter. The trailer deftly captures some high-octane action sequences involving flying jets and glider suits. One of the major highlights of the clip is Alia Bhatt essaying a tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan responsible for stealing Charter’s most potent weapon. An exchange between Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt is bound to charge you up when Rachel yells over phone,"Heart or no heart, I am coming for you”.

Earlier, according to a report in India Today, Alia opened up about bagging Heart Of Stone in an interview. She shared, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible.”

She added, “You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and, of course, I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Bhatt shot the film during her pregnancy. In an interview with Variety she revealed, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”