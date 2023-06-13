Hot! Shilpa Shetty Turns Up Heat In Sexy Swimsuit and We Cannot Stop Singing 'Shut Up and Bounce’

Shilpa Shetty’s name is synonymous with films, fashion and fitness. The actress who’s currently in Italy shared a happy moment of herself soaking in the sun. Dressed in a multicoloured monokini, the actress looked all things ravishing.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters. This place is divine , also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years ,hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this ♥️ ☀️#thermalcrater #hotsprings #tuscany #grateful #healing”.

Shilpa Shetty has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Be it casual outings, vacations or public appearances and red carpet, the actress always manages to make heads turn. She styled her monokini with a dainty necklace and a bangle. Pink tinted shades, and straight hairs tied her whole look together. Fans on seeing the photo gushed over her look and also called her a fitness inspiration. One of them wrote, “Workouts and diet and she is the after effect.. amazing .” ‘Absolute STUNNER ✨,’ read another one. Another one grooved, “Shut up & bounce bolu ya Shilpa sa figure Bebo c ada ….. @theshilpashetty ☺️”

Recently, the access celebrated her 48th birthday. To make her feel special, her husband Raj Kundra marked the occasion with a romantic and nostalgic video montage. Taking to his Twitter handle, Raj Kundra dropped an endearing montage consisting of candid pictures of the tinsel town couple, snaps of her kids Viaan and Samisha. The entrepreneur wrote in his note, “To my soulmate we have really seen some highs & lows recently. Thank you for your implicit trust & faith in me. You are my rock of Gibraltar I love you & wish you only the best my Angel @TheShilpaShetty here to creating better memories. Happy Birthday yummy mummy..my Cookie."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. The film features actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has Sukhee and Indian Police Force in the pipeline.