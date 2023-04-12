CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsCSK vs RRIPL Live ScoreKarnataka Elections
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 12 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 12th April 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: April 12, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

April 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KARNATAKA - BATTLE FOR KARNATAKA: BJP TAKES ON CONGRESS

  • BJP SLAMS CONGRESS ON SDPI AND PFI LINKS
  • CONGRESS-PFI LINKS FOR PETTY ELECTORAL GAINS:BJP
  • BJP: CONGRESS,PFI & SDPI LINK MATTER OF CONCERN
  • BJP TAKES A JIBE AT CONG, JDS FOR INACTION
  • CORRUPTION, PROPAGANDA BY CONG FOR VOTES: BJP
April 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

HM SHAH - BJP WON WITH RECORD BREAKING MANDATE: HM SHAH

  • N-EAST DEVELOPING UNDER PM MODI’S LEADERSHIP: HM
  • RAHUL WAS BUSY TOURING OTHER STATES: HM SHAH
  • RAHUL DEFAMING INDIA ON FOREIGN SOIL: HM SHAH
  • HM SHAH HITS OUT AT RAHUL OVER HIS REMARKS
  • BORDER AREAS SAFE UNDER BJP GOVERNMENT: HM SHAH
  • NATION PRAYS FOR PM’S GOOD HEALTH: HM SHAH
  • LOTUS WILL BLOOM EVEN IF YOU HURL SLANGS: HM SHAH
April 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

COVID - DELHI REPORTS 980 COVID CASES, 2 DEATHS IN 24 HRS

  • POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 25.98%
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here