Breaking News Live Updates - 20 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 20 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 20th April 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: April 20, 2023, 05:55 IST

April 20, 2023 07:00 (IST)

YEMEN CAPITAL DEATH - STAMPEDE IN YEMEN'S CAPITAL KILLS AT LEAST 78

  • DOZENS KILLED IN A CROWD SURGE IN YEMEN’S CAPITAL
April 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KARNATAKA - NOW: SIDDARAMAIAH FILES NOMINATION

  • EX-K’TAKA CM SIDDARAMAIAH TO FIGHT FROM VARUNA
April 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

CBI - CBI RAIDS OXFAM OFFICE IN NATIONAL CAPITAL

  • OXFAM OFFICE IN DELHI UNDER SCANNER
  • CBI CARRYING OUT SEARCHES AT OXFAM OFFICE IN DELHI
  • CBI SEARCHES OXFAM OFFICE AFTER MHA FILES COMPLAINT
  • F.I.R AGAINST OXFAM OVER FCRA VIOLATION
April 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

ATIQ AHMED - ATIQ AHMED MURDER INVESTIGATION

  • U.P GOVT SUSPENDS 5 POLICEMEN: SOURCES
  • SHAHGANJ POLICE STATION INSPECTOR SUSPENDED
  • SUSPENDED: 2 CONSTABLES, 2 SUB-INSPECTORS
April 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

AMRITPAL - 5 MEMBERS OF NSAB TEAM VISIT DIBRUGARH

  • 9 AIDES OF AMRITPAL QUIZZED BY NSAB TEAM
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

