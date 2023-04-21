CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 21 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 21 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 21st April 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: April 21, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

April 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

TERROR - 5 JAWANS KILLED IN TERROR ATTACK IN J&K

  • 1 JAWAN SERIOUSLY INJURED, HOSPITALISED
  • OPERATIONS IN PROGRESS TO LOCATE PERPETRATORS
  • ARMY JAWANS KILLED IN TERROR ATTACK IN POONCH
  • ARMY CONFIRMS: TERRORISTS FIRED ON ARMY VEHICLE
  • ARMY CHIEF APPRISES RM OF POONCH TERROR ATTACK
  • RM RAJNATH APPRISED OF POONCH INCIDENT
April 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KARNATAKA - CONG SURPRISE IN KANAKAPURA KEY SEAT

  • DK SHIVAKUMAR’S BROTHER SURESH FILES NOMINATION
April 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

CBI - CBI RAIDS OXFAM OFFICE IN NATIONAL CAPITAL

  • OXFAM OFFICE IN DELHI UNDER SCANNER
  • CBI CARRYING OUT SEARCHES AT OXFAM OFFICE IN DELHI
  • CBI SEARCHES OXFAM OFFICE AFTER MHA FILES COMPLAINT
  • F.I.R AGAINST OXFAM OVER FCRA VIOLATION
April 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

ATIQ MURDER PROBE - ATIQ MURDER PROBE: HEAVY POLICE DEPLOYMENT

  • COPS RECREATE CRIME SCENE IN PRAYAGRAJ
  • DRAMATIC RECREATION OF ATIQ MURDER IN PRAYAGRAJ
  • COPS REPLAY SEQUENCE OF EVENTS OF ATIQ MURDER
April 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

ATIQ - EXACT SEQUENCE OF CRIME RECREATED

  • MOMENT OF SURRENDER RECONSTRUCTED
  • SECOND BY SECOND SHOOTOUT RECREATED
  • FSL PRESENT AT CRIME SCENE RECREATION
  • STEP BY STEP CRIME RECREATION
  • SHOOTING AND SURRENDER RECONSTRUCTED
