BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 23 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 23rd April 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: April 23, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

April 23, 2023 07:11 (IST)

Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh Arrested from Punjab's Moga

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh has been arrested from Punjab’s Moga, sources told News18.

April 23, 2023 06:55 (IST)

AMRITPAL - AMRITPAL SINGH DETAINED IN MOGA

  • EXCLUSIVE PICTURES OF AMRITPAL IN CUSTODY
  • AMRITPAL SINGH ARRESTED IN MOGA
  • ‘WARIS PUNJAB DE’ CHIEF ARRESTED BY COPS
  • POLICE SOURCES: AMRITPAL WILL BE FLOWN TO ASSAM
  • NEWS18 TOLD YOU FIRST: AMRITPAL SINGH ARRESTED
  • THE MOMENT AMRITPAL WAS ARRESTED BY COPS
April 23, 2023 05:55 (IST)

U.P - U.P MINISTER SPEAKS ON ATIQ MURDER CASE

  • U.P MIN BLAMES OPPN FOR ATIQ, HIS BROTHER’S DEATH
  • ‘SOME MAJOR SECRETS COULD HAVE BEEN REVEALED’
  • ATIQ KILLED BY OPPN OUT OF FEAR: U.P MIN
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

