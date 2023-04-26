BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
April 26, 2023, 05:55 IST

April 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

TERROR - CRACKDOWN ON TERROR NEXUS: BIG WIN FOR INDIA

  • ARSH DALLA’S AIDE ARRESTED IN PHILIPPINES
  • MANPREET PEETA DEPORTED, NIA TO TAKE HIS CUSTODY
April 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - INSIDE PICTURES OF PM, CHRISTIAN BISHOPS MEET

  • PM MODI MET CHRISTIAN HEADS IN KERALA
  • PM MODI’S OUTREACH TO CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY
April 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

JOE BIDEN - JOE BIDEN LAUNCHES RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

  • BIDEN CAMPAIGNS: LET’S FINISH THIS JOB
  • JOE BIDEN LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT
  • JOE BIDEN ANNOUNCES 2024 RE-ELECTION BID
April 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

HM SHAH - HM SHAH HOLDS ROADSHOW IN YADGIR, KARNATAKA

  • BATTLE FOR K’TAKA HEATS UP, HM SHAH IN YADGIR
  • HM AMIT SHAH IN POLL BOUND KARNATAKA
  • BJP WILL COME BACK WITH THUMPING MAJORITY: HM
  • K’TAKA PEOPLE WILL BACK BJP AGAIN: HM AMIT SHAH
  • WILL GET AT LEAST 4 SEATS IN HASSAN: HM SHAH
  • MUSLIM QUOTA ILLEGAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL: HM
  • CONGRESS PLAYING CASTE POLITICS: HM AMIT SHAH
