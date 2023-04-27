CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 27 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 27 April 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 27th April 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: April 27, 2023, 05:55 IST

April 27, 2023 05:55 (IST)

YOGI - U.P CM YOGI ADDRESSES RALLY IN VIJAYAPURA

    April 27, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    SUDAN - 1ST BATCH OF EVACUEES REACH INDIA FROM SUDAN

    • OP KAVERI IN FULL SWING: SUDAN EVACUATION ON
    • 1ST FLIGHT CARRYING INDIANS LANDS IN DELHI
    • OP KAVERI BRINGS 360 INDIANS HOME: JAISHANKAR
    • RESCUED INDIANS CHANT ‘PM MODI ZINDABAD’ SLOGANS
    April 27, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    ODISHA - AFTER NAXAL ATTACK IN DANTEWADA, CHHATTISGARH

    • 5 DISTRICTS IN ODISHA ON HIGH ALERT
    • COMBING OPS, FRISKING OF VEHICLES INTENSIFIED
    April 27, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    HM SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH SPEAKS AT MANN KI BAAT CONCLAVE

    • PM MODI HAS REVIVED AKASHVANI: HM SHAH
    • ALL EYES ON 100TH EPISODE OF MANN KI BAAT
    • MANN KI BAAT HAS REACHED EVERY INDIAN HOUSEHOLD:HM
