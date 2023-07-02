CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 02 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 02 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: July 02, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

July 02, 2023 05:55 (IST)

TEESTA - SC STAYS GUJARAT HIGH COURT ORDER

  • INTERIM RELIEF FOR TEESTA SETALVAD
  • SC GRANTS 1 WEEK RELIEF TO TEESTA SETALVAD
July 02, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI IN BHOPAL - PM MODI IN SHAHDOL DISTRICT, MADHYA PRADESH

    July 02, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI HITS OUT AT OPPOSITION IN M.P

    • OPPOSITION GIVING FAKE GUARANTEES: PM MODI
    • OPPN LEADERS ARE FACING GRAFT CHARGES: PM MODI
    • PM MODI INTERACTS WITH TRIBAL LEADERS IN PAKARIA
    July 02, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    BIREN SINGH EXCL - BIREN: SOME MISCREANTS BEHIND THE ENTIRE CRISIS

    • PEOPLE OF MANIPUR WANT ME TO CONTINUE: CM BIREN
    • RAHUL CREATED CONFUSION DURING HIS VISIT: BIREN
    • CM BIREN: MAJOR VIOLENCE ONLY IN 3 DISTRICTS
    • ‘VIOLENCE IN 3 DISTs, OUT OF 16’ SAYS CM BIREN
    • NEED TO RESOLVE ISSUE VIA DIALOGUE: CM BIREN
    • PEOPLE OF MANIPUR WANT TO LEAVE PEACEFULLY: BIREN
    • NORMALCY RETURNING IN MANIPUR NOW: CM BIREN
    • NOW IS THE TIME TO RECONCILE: CM BIREN
    • HAVE REACHED OUT TO THE KUKI LEADERS: CM BIREN
