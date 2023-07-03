CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit PawarMaharashtra GovernmentFrance RiotsDharmendraAshes 2023
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 03 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 03 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 3rd July 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: July 03, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

July 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

UCC DEBATE - CONG: WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT IS IN THE DRAFT

  • GOVT MUST CONSULT RELIGIOUS LEADERS: CONG
July 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

MAHA POLITICAL DRAMA - AFTER AJIT PAWAR'S REVOLT IN MAHARASHTRA

  • SUPRIYA SULE ADDRESSES MEDIA AFTER KEY MEET
  • WE HAVE TO SEE HOW THIS PLAYS OUT: SUPRIYA SULE
  • SULE:SHARAD PAWAR TREATED EVERYONE LIKE FAMILY
  • AJIT PAWAR’S ACTIONS HAVE BEEN PAINFUL:SUPRIYA SULE
  • WE WILL GO TO PEOPLE, SEEK SUPPORT:SUPRIYA SULE
  • AJIT PAWAR WILL ALWAYS BE MY BROTHER: SUPRIYA SULE
  • PARTY & PERSONAL AFFAIRS ARE DIFFERENT: SULE
  • WE ARE HERE TO SERVE THE STATE & NATION: SULE
  • WE ARE IN TOUCH WITH ALL MLAs: SUPRIYA SULE
  • SULE: CAN’T REVEAL MY CONVERSATION WITH AJIT
  • THE NUMBERS ARE NOT CLEAR YET: SUPRIYA SULE
  • EVERY NCP MLA IS OUR FAMILY: SUPRIYA SULE
  • WE DO NOT FEAR BJP & THEIR AGENCIES: SULE
  • SHARAD PAWAR REMAINS OUR LEADER: SUPRIYA SULE
July 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KERALA GUV - KERALA GUV ARIF KHAN BACKS UNIFORM CIVIL CODE

  • UCC TO ENSURE UNIFORMITY JUSTICE: ARIF KHAN
  • UCC WON’T HURT RELIGIOUS CUSTOMS: ARIF KHAN
  • ARIF KHAN: OPPOSING UCC IS ANTI-CONSTITUTION
  • LEFT BACKED UCC TILL THE 1990s: ARIF KHAN
  • MUSLIM PERSONAL LAW IS NOT INTEGRAL: ARIF KHAN
  • MUSLIM PERSONAL LAW NOT IMPLEMENTED IN WEST: GUV
  • FAITH DRIVEN POLITICS HURTING THE NATION: GUV
  • UNIFORMITY IN JUSTICE KEY TO BE A GLOBAL POWER: GUV
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.