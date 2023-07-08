CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 08 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 08 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 8th July 2023

By News18/ Updated: July 08, 2023, 05:55 IST

July 08, 2023 05:55 (IST)

UTTAR PRADESH - PM TAKES ON CONG'S GUARANTEES FROM VARANASI

  • CONG RULED FOR DECADES, GUARANTEED BETRAYAL: PM
  • GARIB KALYAN & INFRA PUSH UNDER BJP RULE: PM
  • PM: CORRUPTION WAS THE HEADLINE UNDER CONG RULE
  • VIKAS THE NEW NORM UNDER BJP’S LEADERSHIP: PM MODI
  • EARLIER RAJDHANI EXP RAN ON 16 ROUTES: PM MODI
  • SHATABDI EXP RAN ON ONLY 19 ROUTES: PM MODI
  • VANDE BHARAT EXP ON 25 ROUTES IN JUST 4 YRS: PM
  • VANDE BHARAT CONNECTING EVERY CORNER OF INDIA: PM
July 08, 2023 05:55 (IST)

SIDDARAMAIAH - CONGRESS CALLS K'TAKA BUDGET 'PROGRESSIVE'

  • CONGRESS HAILS SIDDARAMAIAH’S BUDGET
  • BJP SLAMS CONGRESS OVER BUDGET IN KARNATAKA
July 08, 2023 05:55 (IST)

RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL GANDHI IS A HABITUAL OFFENDER: BJP

  • RAHUL’S HABIT TO ABUSE AND DEFAME, SLAMS BJP
  • LAW WILL CATCH UP IF YOU DEFAME: BJP TO RAHUL
  • RAHUL HAS NO CONTROL ON HIS TONGUE, SLAMS BJP
  • IRRESPONSIBLE ARROGANCE BY RAHUL GANDHI: BJP
  • WE WELCOME GUJARAT HC VERDICT TODAY, SLAMS BJP
  • RAHUL’S CONDUCT GIVES HIM NO CHANCE OF RELIEF: BJP
  • BJP: CONG HABIT TO INSULT OTHER BACKWARD CLASSES
  • RAHUL THINKS HE IS ABOVE THE LAW: BJP HITS OUT
  • LAW HAS CAUGHT UP WITH RAHUL GANDHI: BJP
  • RAHUL INSULTS EC IF HE DOESN’T GET VOTES: BJP
  • RAHUL INSULTS COURTS IF HE GETS NO RELIEF: BJP
