BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 10 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: July 10, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

July 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

RAM MANDIR - CONSTRUCTION WORK OF THE 1ST FLOOR UNDERWAY

  • RAM MANDIR CONSTRUCTION GOING ON IN FULL SWING
  • LATEST RAM MANDIR VISUALS ACCESSED BY CNN-NEWS18
  • CNN-NEWS18 LIVE FROM RAM MANDIR IN AYODHYA
  • EXCLUSIVE RAM MANDIR GROUND REPORT
  • TEMPLE WILL BE COMPLETED BY JAN 2024: MANDIR PANEL
  • MANDIR COMMITTEE MEMBER SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • SANDSTONE USED FOR MANDIR CONSTRUCTION:PANEL MEMBER
  • MANDIR BOUND TO LAST FOR NEXT 1K YRS: PANEL MEMBER
  • CNN-NEWS18 TRACKS RAM MANDIR CONSTRUCTION
  • GARBHAGRIHA TO BE MADE BY DEC: PANEL MEMBER
July 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

RAIN FURY - FLASH FLOODS, CLOUDBURST IN MANIKARAN VALLEY,KULLU

    July 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM HITS OUT AT CONG GOVT FROM BIKANER

    • CONG INSULTED INDIA ON FOREIGN SOIL: PM MODI
    • CONG IS ‘LOOT KI DUKAN’, ‘JUTH KA BAZAR’: PM MODI
    • R’STHAN CONG GOVT IGNORED FARMERS: PM MODI
    • ONLY INFIGHTING HAPPENING B/W R’STHAN CONG NETAS:PM
    • CONGRESS LOOTING PEOPLE OF RAJASTHAN: PM MODI
    • R’STHAN CM BUSY SAVING HIS OWN FAMILY: PM MODI
    • BJP GOVT MAKING BORDER AREAS SAFE: PM MODI
    • PM: CONG FAILED TO BRING DEVELOPMENT AT BORDER
    • PM: CONG DEFAMING INDIA’S DEMOCRACY, DEVELOPMENT
    • CONG LEADERS DON’T TRUST VALOUR OF OUR JAWANS: PM
    • R’STHAN CONG GOVT WILL BE DEFEATED IN POLLS: PM
    • PM MODI TAKES A VEILED JIBE AT RAHUL GANDHI
    July 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    MOHALI - HEAVY RAIN LEADS TO WATERLOGGING IN MOHALI

    • MONSOON MAYHEM ACROSS NORTH INDIA
    • PUNJAB GOVT SEEKS HELP FROM ARMY IN RESCUE OP
    July 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLLS - AFTERMATH OF BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLL VIOLENCE

    • REPOLLING IN OVER 600 BOOTHS ACROSS WEST BENGAL
    • 175 BOOTHS IN MURSHIDABAD TO GO FOR REPOLLING
    • 112 BOOTHS IN MALDA,89 IN NADIA TO GO FOR REPOLLING
    • REPOLLING IN 46 BOOTHS OF N-24 PARGANAS,14 IN JPG
