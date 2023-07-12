CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JawanShah Rukh KhanRain UpdatesWest Bengal Panchayat ElectionAsia Cup 2023
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 12 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 12th July 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: July 12, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

July 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM HITS OUT AT CONG GOVT FROM BIKANER

  • CONG INSULTED INDIA ON FOREIGN SOIL: PM MODI
  • CONG IS ‘LOOT KI DUKAN’, ‘JUTH KA BAZAR’: PM MODI
  • R’STHAN CONG GOVT IGNORED FARMERS: PM MODI
  • ONLY INFIGHTING HAPPENING B/W R’STHAN CONG NETAS:PM
  • CONGRESS LOOTING PEOPLE OF RAJASTHAN: PM MODI
  • R’STHAN CM BUSY SAVING HIS OWN FAMILY: PM MODI
  • BJP GOVT MAKING BORDER AREAS SAFE: PM MODI
  • PM: CONG FAILED TO BRING DEVELOPMENT AT BORDER
  • PM: CONG DEFAMING INDIA’S DEMOCRACY, DEVELOPMENT
  • CONG LEADERS DON’T TRUST VALOUR OF OUR JAWANS: PM
  • R’STHAN CONG GOVT WILL BE DEFEATED IN POLLS: PM
  • PM MODI TAKES A VEILED JIBE AT RAHUL GANDHI
July 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PAN INDIA RAIN FURY - SHOCKER FROM K'TAKA: DOUBLE MURDER IN B'LURU

  • AERONICS INTERNET COMPANY MD & CEO MURDERED
  • MD AND CEO ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY EX EMPLOYEE
July 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

NSA DOVAL - AFTER NSA AJIT DOVAL'S 'TOLERANCE' TALK

    July 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    MWL GEN SECY PRAISES INDIA - AMID BIG MINORITY DEBATE, BIG ENDORSEMENT FOR INDIA

    • MUSLIM WORLD LEADER LAUDS INDIA’S INCLUSIVITY
    • MUSLIM WORLD LEAGUE CHIEF HAILS INDIA’S INCLUSIVITY
    • INDIA HAS CONTRIBUTED TO HUMANITY:MWL GENERAL SECY
    • INDIA PRAISED FOR ITS DIVERSITY: MWL GEN SECY
    • WE APPRECIATE MODEL OF INCLUSIVITY: MWL GEN SECY
    July 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLLS - BENGAL PANCHAYAT POLL VIOLENCE FALLOUT

    • WB GUV ANANDA BOSE MEETS HM AMIT SHAH
    • OVER 20 PEOPLE DIED IN WB PANCHAYAT POLL VIOLENCE
    July 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    AJIT DOVAL - AJIT DOVAL: INDIA MANAGED TO GIVE SPACE TO EVERYONE

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.