Breaking News Live Updates - 14 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 14 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 14th July 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: July 14, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

July 14, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI TAKES STOCK OF FLOOD SITUATION IN DELHI

  • PM MODI DIALS HM SHAH, DELHI L-G SAXENA
  • PM MODI CALLED ME FROM FRANCE: DELHI L-G SAXENA
July 14, 2023 05:55 (IST)

NSA DOVAL - AFTER NSA AJIT DOVAL'S 'TOLERANCE' TALK

    July 14, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    MWL GEN SECY PRAISES INDIA - AMID BIG MINORITY DEBATE, BIG ENDORSEMENT FOR INDIA

    • MUSLIM WORLD LEADER LAUDS INDIA’S INCLUSIVITY
    • MUSLIM WORLD LEAGUE CHIEF HAILS INDIA’S INCLUSIVITY
    • INDIA HAS CONTRIBUTED TO HUMANITY:MWL GENERAL SECY
    • INDIA PRAISED FOR ITS DIVERSITY: MWL GEN SECY
    • WE APPRECIATE MODEL OF INCLUSIVITY: MWL GEN SECY
    July 14, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    J&K - J&K: 3 NON-LOCAL WORKERS SHOT AT BY TERRORISTS

    • NON LOCAL LABOURERS FROM BIHAR SHOT AT IN SHOPIAN
    • INJURED LABOURERS TAKEN TO NEARBY HOSPITAL
    • ALL MIGRANT LABOURERS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION
    • TARGETED ATTACK ON NON LOCAL LABOURERS IN J&K
    July 14, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    AJIT DOVAL - AJIT DOVAL: INDIA MANAGED TO GIVE SPACE TO EVERYONE

