BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 16 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: July 16, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

July 16, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI LG - PM MODI LANDS IN DELHI, SPEAKS TO L-G SAXENA

  • PM TAKES STOCK OF DELHI DELUGE: GOVT SOURCES
July 16, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PAKISTAN - RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: PAK'S DOUBLE STANDARD EXPOSED

  • NEWS18 TOLD YOU IN APRIL: PAK SUPPLYING ARMS TO UKR
  • NEWS18 REPORT NOW CONFIRMED
  • PAK SUPPLYING ARMS AND AMMUNITION TO UKRAINE
  • UKR FOREIGN MIN KULEBA TO VISIT PAKISTAN: REPORT
  • KULEBA TO VISIT PAK FOR MORE ARMS & AMMUNITION
  • KULEBA TO MAKE EMERGENCY VISIT TO PAKISTAN: REPORT
July 16, 2023 05:55 (IST)

ISRO - CNN-NEWS18 SPEAKS TO ISRO CHIEF K SOMANATH

    July 16, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    FOREIGN SECY - FOREIGN SECY BRIEFING ON DAY 2 OF PM'S VISIT

      July 16, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      DELHI RAIN - ARMY SOURCE: DELHI GOVT REQUESTED ARMY'S HELP

      • ‘TEAM WORKED OVERNIGHT TO COMPLETE THE TASK’
      • ‘BACKFLOW OF WATER INTO CITY HAS BEEN CONTROLLED’
