Breaking News Live Updates - 19 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 19 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 19th July 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: July 19, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter

July 19, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - I THANK THE OLD ALLIES & WELCOME THE NEW ONES: PM

  • PM MODI: REGIONAL VIKAS IS RASHTRA’S VIKAS
  • PM MODI: NDA SEEN AS A POSITIVE FORCE OF VIKAS
  • PM: NDA IS NEW INDIA, DEVELOPMENT, ASPIRATION
  • CONG MISUSED COALITION GOVT: PM MODI
  • NEVER USED FOREIGN POWER TO TARGET DEMOCRACY: PM
  • OPPN STATES BLOCKING CENTRAL WELFARE: PM MODI
  • CHAMPIONED COOPERATIVE POLITICS IN OPPN: PM MODI
  • DYNASTIC & APPEASEMENT ALLIANCES ARE HARMFUL: PM
  • PM MODI TAKES JIBE AT UPA ERA GOVERNANCE
  • UPA GOVT HAD SCAMS AND POLICY PARALYSIS: PM MODI
  • NDA ALLIANCE STANDS FOR MAZBOOTI NOT MAJBOORI: PM
  • NDA A RAINBOW OF REGIONAL ASPIRATIONS: PM MODI
  • EMPOWERMENT OF PEOPLE PARAMOUNT: PM MODI
  • NDA EMPOWERED POOR, NEEDY IN INDIA: PM MODI
  • PM: INDIA ON CUSP OF ELIMINATING POVERTY
  • NDA CONVERTED VOTE BANK POLITICS TO VIKAS: PM
  • NDA HAS VOWED TO MAKE PEOPLE LIVES BETTER: PM
  • WORKING TO SECURE FUTURE OF THE YOUTH: PM MODI
  • BJP’S MAIN FOCUS IS GOOD GOVERNANCE: PM MODI
  • NATION SHOULD BE ABOVE POLITICS & PARTIES: PM
  • PM: NDA HONOURED OPPN LEADERS WITH PADMA AWARDS
  • OPPN DIVIDES PEOPLE, NDA UNITES THE NATION: PM
  • OPPN PARTIES ARE AT LOGGERHEADS: PM MODI
  • PEOPLE HAVE DECIDED TO BRING BACK NDA: PM MODI
  • CONFUSION AMONG OPPN PARTY LEADERS: PM MODI
  • PEOPLE OF INDIA TRUST NDA ALLIANCE: PM MODI
  • PEOPLE SEEING NDA’S HISTORY & CHEMISTRY: PM
  • PM: U.S, FRANCE, JAPAN INVITING INDIAN MEMBERS
  • PEOPLE HAVE SHOWERED THEIR LOVE ON ME: PM MODI
  • YOUR HARD WORK WON’T GO TO WASTE: PM MODI
  • PM: INDIA TO BECOME 3RD LARGEST ECONOMY SOON
  • ROADMAP FOR NEXT 25 YEARS READY: PM MODI
  • NDA ALLIES HAVE OVERCOME MULTIPLE CHALLENGES: PM
July 19, 2023 05:55 (IST)

2002 GUJ RIOTS - TEESTA SETALVAD CASE: GUJ GOVT FILES DOCs IN SC

  • APEX COURT TO HEAR MATTER TOMORROW
