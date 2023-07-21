CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 21 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 21st July 2023

By News18/ Updated: July 21, 2023, 05:55 IST

July 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - ENTIRE NATION HUMILIATED DUE TO INCIDENT: PM MODI

  • PM MODI ON MANIPUR: SHOCKED BY VIRAL VIDEO
  • PAINED BY MANIPUR INCIDENT: PM MODI
  • CJI DY CHANDRACHUD ASKS ‘GOVT TO TAKE ACTION’
  • DEEPLY DISTURBED BY THE VIDEOS: CJI CHANDRACHUD
  • CJI: IF THE GOVT DOES NOT ACT WE WILL
July 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PARLIAMENT - PM MODI'S FIRST STATEMENT ON MANIPUR VIRAL VIDEO

  • CULPRITS WON’T BE SPARED: PM MODI ON MANIPUR
  • SHOCKED AT VIRAL VIDEO: PM MODI ON MANIPUR
  • PM MODI CONDEMNS MANIPUR HORROR
  • APPEAL TO ALL STATES TO STEP UP WOMEN’S SAFETY:PM
  • APPEAL TO PARTIES NOT TO POLITICISE INCIDENT: PM
July 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

MANIPUR - MANIPUR INCIDENT DEEPLY DISTURBING: CJI

  • CJI: GROSSEST OF CONSTITUTIONAL ABUSE
July 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

GYANVAPI CASE - GYANVAPI CASE: DIST JUDGE TO GIVE VERDICT

  • HINDU SIDE SEEKS ASI SURVEY IN GYANVAPI CASE
