CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur VideoBarbie ReviewVirat KohliManish Malhotra ShowBawaal Review
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 22nd July 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: July 22, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

July 22, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM AND RANIL - INDIA-SRI LANKA JOINT STATEMENT AFTER MEET

  • SRI LANKA PM FOUGHT CRISIS WITH COURAGE:PM
  • SHARED OUR VIEWS ON VARIOUS ISSUES: PM MODI
  • WE HAVE ADOPTED A VISION DOCUMENT TODAY: PM MODI
  • PM MODI: INCREASING AIR CONNECTIVITY WITH SL
  • PM: NEED HUMANITARIAN APPROACH ON FISHERMEN
July 22, 2023 05:55 (IST)

JHARKHAND - CRACKDOWN ON TERROR MODULE IN JHARKHAND

  • 19-YR-OLD AMU STUDENT ARRESTED BY NIA
  • NIA REVEALS MODUS OPERANDI OF ACCUSED
  • ELECTRONIC DEVICES & DOCs SEIZED FROM ACCUSED: NIA
  • ACCUSED WAS IN TOUCH WITH ISIS OPERATIVES: NIA
  • ACCUSED WAS CONSIDERING PERFORMING HIJRAT: NIA
July 22, 2023 05:55 (IST)

DELHI - FOREIGN CURRENCY SEIZED AT DELHI AIRPORT

  • ‘BIGGEST EVER SEIZURE’ OF FOREIGN NOTES BY CUSTOMS
  • CURRENCY WORTH RS 10 CR+ RECOVERED AT IGI AIRPORT
  • THREE TAJIKISTAN NATIONALS ARRESTED
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.