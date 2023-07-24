CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 24 July 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 24th July 2023

By News18/ Updated: July 24, 2023, 05:55 IST

July 24, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - RECORD MOBILE PHONES BEING MANUFACTURED: PM

  • MANUFACTURING BOOST GENERATING MORE JOBS: PM
  • THIS TIME IS CRUCIAL FOR INDIA’S YOUTH: PM MODI
  • TALENT IN INDIA’S I-T & HEALTH SECTORS: PM MODI
  • FOCUS ON SKILL DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI
  • READYING OUR YOUTH FOR GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES: PM
  • ONLINE LEARNING PLATFORM iGOT KARMAYOGI: PM MODI
July 24, 2023 05:55 (IST)

OPPENHEIMER - OPPENHEIMER: SCSIF HITS OUT AT MAKERS OF FILM

  • HOLY BOOK INSULTED IN OPPENHEIMER: SCSIF
July 24, 2023 05:55 (IST)

FARHA FAIZ - ACTIVIST FARHA FAIZ SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

  • DEBATE OVER UNIFORM CIVIL CODE CONTINUES
  • UCC IS THE NEED OF THE HOUR: ACTIVIST FAIZ
  • ACTIVIST: UCC WILL REMOVE SEVERAL ISSUES FOR INDIA
  • ACTIVIST:UNDER UCC PEOPLE WILL STOP BEING MISGUIDED
