BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 03 June 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: June 03, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

June 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

WC TEAM - 1983 WC TEAM VOICES CONCERN ON CNN-NEWS18

  • KIRTI AZAD LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18
  • KIRTI AZAD ON WRESTLERS Vs WFI: DISTRESSED, UPSET
  • KIRTI AZAD: IMMEDIATE ARREST MUST HAVE DONE
  • KIRTI AZAD: POLICE REJECTED TO FILE F.I.R
  • KIRTI AZAD: SHAMEFUL HOW POLICE DRAGGED WRESTLERS
  • KIRTI AZAD:WRESTLERS MUST BE DELIVERED JUSTICE
  • KIRTI AZAD: POLITICAL HYPOCRISY TAKING PLACE
June 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PRAHLAD PATEL ON RAHUL - UNION MIN PATEL LASHES OUT AT RAHUL GANDHI

  • IT’S DANGEROUS TO CALL MUSLIM LEAGUE SECULAR:BJP
  • RAHUL IS SOWING SEEDS OF DIVISION: UNION MIN
  • JINNAH LIVES IN THE SOUL OF CONG AND RAHUL: BJP
June 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM - TRAIN ACCIDENT REPORTED IN BAHANGA, ODISHA

  • 8-10 BOGIES DERAILED IN ODISHA TRAIN MISHAP
  • ODISHA TRAIN MISHAP: RELIEF OPERATION UNDERWAY
  • EMERGENCY CONTROL ROOM NUMBER: 6782262286
  • 3 NDRF UNITS, 4 ODRAF UNITS MOBILISED FOR HELP
  • 60 AMBULANCES MOBILISED FOR RESCUE OPERATION
  • EMERGENCY LINE NO. FOR HOWRAH: 033-26382217
  • BENGAL CM MAMATA: SHOCKED BY TRAIN COLLISION
  • CM MAMATA: COORDINATING WITH ODISHA GOVERNMENT
  • CM MAMATA: CONSTANTLY MONITORING THE SITUATION
  • EMERGENCY LINE NO. FOR KHARAGPUR: 8972073925
  • EMERGENCY LINE NO. FOR BALASORE: 8249591559
  • EMERGENCY LINE NO. FOR SHALIMAR: 9903370746
  • EMERGENCY LINE NO. FOR SANTRAGACHI: 8109289460
  • PM MODI: DISTRESSED BY TRAIN ACCIDENT IN ODISHA
  • PM MODI: MY THOUGHTS WITH BEREAVED FAMILIES
  • PM MODI TWEETS: MAY THE INJURED RECOVER SOON
  • PM: SPOKE TO RAILWAY MIN ASHWINI VAISHNAV
  • PM MODI: TOOK STOCK OF THE SITUATION
  • PM MODI:RESCUE OPERATIONS UNDERWAY ON MISHAP SITE
  • ALL POSSIBLE ASSISTANCE GIVEN TO AFFECTED:PM MODI
  • ODISHA CM NAVEEN PATNAIK TAKES STOCK OF SITUATION
  • ODISHA CM REVIEWS SITUATION IN TRAIN MISHAP
  • PTI: OVER 50 FEARED DEAD IN ODISHA TRAIN MISHAP
  • RS.10 L EX-GRATIA ANNOUNCED FOR KIN OF DEAD
  • 3 TRAINS INVOLVED IN COLLISION ACCIDENT
  • RS2 L EX-GRATIA ANNOUNCED FOR GRIEVOUSLY INJURED
  • RS 50K EX-GRATIA DECLARED FOR MINORLY INJURED
  • 2 EXPRESS TRAINS & 1 GOODS TRAIN INVOLVED
  • RAIL MINISTER VAISHNAV: RUSHING TO THE SPOT
  • RAIL MIN: AIRFORCE TOO MOBILISED FOR HELP
June 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

ANURAG THAKUR - MUSLIM LEAGUE BATS FOR SHARIAT LAW: THAKUR

  • CONG SEEKS VOTES IN THE NAME OF RELIGION: THAKUR
  • WE TALK OF ENDING SLAVERY MINDSET: THAKUR
  • UNION MIN ANURAG THAKUR SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • UNION MIN ANURAG THAKUR LASHES OUT AT RAHUL
  • AMID RAHUL’S POLITICAL ATTACKS IN THE U.S
  • UNION MIN THAKUR RESPONDS TO RAHUL’S COMMENTS
  • BJP:THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME RAHUL INSULTED GOVT
  • BJP: RAHUL GANDHI DOES VOTE BANK POLITICS
  • THAKUR: BJP FOCUSING ON BETTERMENT OF POOR PEOPLE
  • RAHUL KEEPS INSULTING INDIA WHEN ABROAD: BJP
  • INDIA GROWING UNDER PM MODI’S LEADERSHIP: BJP
  • RAHUL DEFAMES INDIA WHEN HE GOES ABROAD: BJP
  • RAHUL RUINS INDIA’S IMAGE ABROAD: UNION MIN THAKUR
  • EVERY INDIAN FEELS PROUD ABOUT NEW PARLIAMENT: BJP
  • CONG HAS REPEATEDLY INSULTED PM MODI: BJP
  • RAHUL GOES ABROAD AND LIES ABOUT INDIA: BJP
  • BJP: RAHUL HAMPERING HIS IMAGE WITH SUCH REMARKS
  • PM GETS ENORMOUS RESPECT AMONG WORLD LEADERS: BJP
  • CONGRESS DOES APPEASEMENT POLITICS: UNION MIN
