CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Train AccidentWTC FinalEntertainment NewsSamantha Ruth Prabhu
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 04 June 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 04 June 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 4th June 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: June 04, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

June 04, 2023 05:55 (IST)

EXCL - FORMER RAILWAY MINISTER DINESH TRIVEDI LIVE

  • DINESH TRIVEDI SPEAKS ON ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY
  • FMR RAIL MIN: DEEPLY AGONISING TRAGEDY
  • FMR RAIL MIN: WAIT TILL ENQUIRY REPORT COMES UP
  • FMR RAIL MIN: PM SAID NO CULPRIT WILL BE SPARED
  • FMR RAIL MIN: TRAGEDY LOOKS VERY STRANGE TO ME
  • NEED GENERATIONAL CHANGE IN RAILWAYS: FMR RAIL MIN
  • HARD TO DIGEST TRIPLE TRAIN CRASH: FMR RAIL MIN
  • EX-MIN: SOME CAN’T STAND INDIA’S DEVELOPMENT
June 04, 2023 05:55 (IST)

ANURAG THAKUR - MUSLIM LEAGUE BATS FOR SHARIAT LAW: THAKUR

  • CONG SEEKS VOTES IN THE NAME OF RELIGION: THAKUR
  • WE TALK OF ENDING SLAVERY MINDSET: THAKUR
  • UNION MIN ANURAG THAKUR SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • UNION MIN ANURAG THAKUR LASHES OUT AT RAHUL
  • AMID RAHUL’S POLITICAL ATTACKS IN THE U.S
  • UNION MIN THAKUR RESPONDS TO RAHUL’S COMMENTS
  • BJP:THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME RAHUL INSULTED GOVT
  • BJP: RAHUL GANDHI DOES VOTE BANK POLITICS
  • THAKUR: BJP FOCUSING ON BETTERMENT OF POOR PEOPLE
  • RAHUL KEEPS INSULTING INDIA WHEN ABROAD: BJP
  • INDIA GROWING UNDER PM MODI’S LEADERSHIP: BJP
  • RAHUL DEFAMES INDIA WHEN HE GOES ABROAD: BJP
  • RAHUL RUINS INDIA’S IMAGE ABROAD: UNION MIN THAKUR
  • EVERY INDIAN FEELS PROUD ABOUT NEW PARLIAMENT: BJP
  • CONG HAS REPEATEDLY INSULTED PM MODI: BJP
  • RAHUL GOES ABROAD AND LIES ABOUT INDIA: BJP
  • BJP: RAHUL HAMPERING HIS IMAGE WITH SUCH REMARKS
  • PM GETS ENORMOUS RESPECT AMONG WORLD LEADERS: BJP
  • CONGRESS DOES APPEASEMENT POLITICS: UNION MIN
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.