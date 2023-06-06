CHANGE LANGUAGE
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 06 June 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 6th June 2023

By News18/ Updated: June 06, 2023, 05:55 IST

June 06, 2023 05:55 (IST)

U.S ELECTIONS - U.S 2024 POLLS: EX V-P MIKE PENCE FILES PAPERS

    June 06, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    RELIANCE - RELIANCE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES RELIEF MEASURES

    • RELIANCE ANNOUNCES 10 PT RELIEF MEASURE: ODISHA
    • MEASURE 1: FREE FUEL FOR AMBULANCES
    • MEASURE 2: PROVISION FOR RATION SUPPLIES
    • MEASURE 3: FREE MEDICINES FOR INJURED
    • MEASURE 4: COUNSELING SERVICES
    • MEASURE 5: PROVIDING EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
    • MEASURE 6:PROVISION OF SUPPORT AIDS TO DISABLED
    • MEASURE 7: SPECIALIST SKILLED TRAINING
    • MEASURE 8: TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN
    • MEASURE 9:AID TO AFFECTED FAMILIES IN RURAL AREAS
    • MEASURE 10: FREE MOBILE CONNECTIVITY FOR A YEAR
    June 06, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    ODISHA TRAIN MISHAP - ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT: HELPLINE NUMBERS

    • INDIAN RAILWAYS HELPLINE NUMBER: 139
    • BMC HELPLINE NUMBER: 18003450061/1929
    • FMR U.S V-P MIKE PENCE ENTERS WHITE HOUSE RACE
