BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 13 June 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 13th June 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: June 13, 2023, 05:55 IST

June 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

UYGHUR STUDIES - CENTRE FOR UYGHUR STUDIES APPEALS TO GOVT OF INDIA

  • 3 UYGHUR BROTHERS FACE DEPORTATION BY INDIA
  • CENTRE FOR UYGHUR APPEALS TO TAKE REASONABLE STAND
  • EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF UYGHUR CENTER EXCLUSIVE
  • UYGHUR EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
  • ALL THE SIBLINGS LEFT THE COUNTRY IN 2013: IDRIS
  • IDRIS:WE URGE TO CONSIDER UNIQUE CIRCUMSTANCES
  • IDRIS: FREE THEM FROM THE PROLONGED DETENTION
  • ISSUE REQUIRES ATTENTION OF THE INDIAN GOVT: IDRIS
  • AUTHORITIES TO SAFEGUARD PRINCIPLES OUTLINED:IDRIS
June 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM TO REVIEW CYCLONE SITUATION: GOVT SOURCE

  • IN THE WAKE OF CYCLONE BIPARJOY, PM’S KEY MEET
  • PM’S REVIEW MEET AT 1 PM TODAY: GOVT SOURCE
June 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

MADHYA PRADESH - FIRE BREAKS OUT IN M.P'S SATPURA BHAWAN

  • M.P CM CHOUHAN SPEAKS TO DEFENCE MIN RAJNATH SINGH
  • M.P CM SEEKS HELP OF AIRFORCE TO DOUSE FIRE
  • ARMY TEAM, SEVERAL FIRE TENDERS AT SPOT
  • MADHYA PRADESH CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN DIALS PM MODI
  • CHOUHAN BRIEFS PM MODI ABOUT SITUATION ON GROUND
  • FIRE RAGES FROM 3RD FLOOR TO 6TH FLOOR
If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.