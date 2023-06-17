BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 June 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

CHANGE LANGUAGE
By News18/ Updated: June 17, 2023, 05:55 IST

June 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - NATURAL AND TECHNOLOGY FARMING IN FOCUS: PM MODI

  • PROTECTING SOIL HEALTH IS OUR FOCUS: PM MODI
  • PRODUCTIVITY BOOST BY TECHNOLOGY: PM MODI
  • SOIL HEALTH CARDS BEING USED ACTIVELY: PM MODI
  • 2023 IS INTERNATIONAL YEAR OF MILLETS: PM MODI
  • FOCUS ON SOIL AND CROP HEALTH IMPERATIVE: PM
  • NEED TO EMPOWER FARMERS WITH TECHNOLOGY: PM MODI
June 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON U.S STATE DEPT WARNS PAK

  • PAKISTAN MUST ALLOW FREE PRESS: UNITED STATES
  • ALLOW JOURNALISTS TO WORK FREELY: UNITED STATES
  • PAK JOURNALISTS SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO DO THE JOB:U.S
  • RESPECT ROLE OF PAKISTAN JOURNALISTS:UNITED STATES
June 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

BENGAL VIOLENCE - AMID VIOLENCE IN BENGAL OVER NOMINATIONS

  • TMC MLA QUESTIONS GUV’S VISIT IN BHANGAR DISTRICT
  • BENGAL GOVERNOR IS BJP INCLINED: TMC MLA
