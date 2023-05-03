CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 03 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 03 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 3rd May 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: May 03, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

May 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

VHP PROTEST - BAJRANG DAL HOLDS PROTEST IN KARNATAKA

  • BAJRANG DAL PROTESTS AGAINST CONG’S BAN CALL
May 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

THE KERALA STORY - BJP COMES IN SUPPORT OF 'THE KERALA STORY' MOVIE

  • BJP FULLY BOOKS SHOW IN MUMBAI THEATRE
May 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

MODI - HM: EARLIER CONG OPPOSED RAM NOW BAJRANG BALI

    May 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    HM SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH IN POLL BOUND KARNATAKA

    • AHEAD OF K’TAKA POLLS, HM CONDUCTS MEGA RALLY
    • SEA OF SUPPORTERS JOIN HM’S RALLY IN BENGALURU
    • CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS LIVE FROM HM SHAH’S RALLY
    • KARNATAKA: BJP HOLDS BACK TO BACK RALLIES
    • TEJASVI SURYA ACCOMPANIES HM SHAH IN ROADSHOW
    • BJP WILL COME BACK WITH THUMPING MAJORITY: HM
    • CONG PLAYING APPEASEMENT POLITICS: HM AMIT SHAH
    • HM: PEOPLE WILL GIVE BEFITTING REPLY TO CONG
    May 03, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - DELHI EXCISE POLICY CASE: 2ND CHARGESHEET ACCESSED

    • RAGHAV CHADHA NAMED IN ED’S CHARGESHEET
    • RAGHAV WAS PRESENT AT SISODIA-NAIR MEET: ED
    • DELHI LIQUORGATE: TROUBLE FOR AAP MP RAGHAV CHADHA?
    • BIG DEVELOPMENT IN DELHI LIQUORGATE PROBE
    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

