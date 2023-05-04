CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RR vs GTManipur ViolenceKarnataka ElectionsThe Kerala StoryKing Charles Coronation
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 04 May 2023: Manipur Issues ‘Shoot-at-sight’ Orders in ‘Extreme Cases’ Amid Violence

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 04 May 2023: Manipur Issues ‘Shoot-at-sight’ Orders in ‘Extreme Cases’ Amid Violence

FOR 4th May 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 04, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find...Read More

May 04, 2023 23:05 (IST)

KARNATAKA - 'BAJRANG DAL BAN' PITCH: CONG NETA SPARKS ROW

  • CONG: ‘JAI BAJRANG BALI’ SLOGAN WILL SPREAD FEAR
May 04, 2023 22:50 (IST)

SRINAGAR - AHEAD OF G20 MEET IN J&K, TERRORISTS TARGET FORCES

  • TERRORISTS ATTACK FORCES IN KASHMIR’S ANANTNAG
  • ONE POLICEMAN INJURED IN ANANTNAG TERROR ATTACK
May 04, 2023 17:40 (IST)

OWAISI - OWAISI: BJP & CONGRESS OPENLY DEMANDING VOTES

  • OWAISI ENTERS BAJRANG DAL ROW, QUESTIONS BJP, CONG
May 04, 2023 17:30 (IST)

MANIPUR - GOVT OF MANIPUR ISSUES SHOOT AT SIGHT ORDER

  • MANIPUR VIOLENCE: SHOOT AT SIGHT ORDER ISSUED
May 04, 2023 16:35 (IST)

SIDDARAMAIAH - SIDDARAMAIAH SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO CNN-NEWS18

  • EX K’TAKA CM SIDDARAMAIAH DEFENDS ELECTION PROMISE
  • SIDDU: WILL BAN THOSE WHO INDULGE IN HATE POLITICS
  • SIDDU: WILL BAN THOSE WHO CREATE VIOLENCE IN STATE
May 04, 2023 16:20 (IST)

SCO MEETING - FIRST VISUALS OF JAISHANKAR-LAVROV MEET

    May 04, 2023 15:35 (IST)

    ANIL DUJANA - GANGSTER ANIL DUJANA KILLED IN ENCOUNTER

    • DREADED GANGSTER INVOLVED IN EXTORTION: ADG LAW
    • ZERO TOLERANCE AGAINST CRIME MOTTO: ADG LAW
    • WE HAD CONFISCATED HIS PROPERTY: ADG LAW & ORDER
    • CONTRACT KILLER,18 MURDER CASES AGAINST HIM:ADG LAW
    • GANGSTER ANIL DUJANA KILLED IN ENCOUNTER
    • GANGSTER KILLED IN ENCOUNTER WITH U.P. STF
    • GANGSTER ANIL DUJANA ENCOUNTERED IN MEERUT
    • DREADED GANGSTER ANIL DUJANA KILLED IN MEERUT
    • MORE DETAILS ARE AWAITED: ADG, U.P. STF
    • THIS A BIG SUCCESS FOR US: ADG, U.P. STF
    • HE WAS INVOLVED IN MANY CRIMINAL CASES: U.P. STF
    May 04, 2023 15:20 (IST)

    DK SHIVAKUMAR - WE WILL BUILD HANUMAN TEMPLES: DK SHIVAKUMAR

    • AFTER BAJRANG DAL FLAK, CONG’S BAJRANG BALI PITCH
    • AFTER COMING TO POWER WILL BUILT TEMPLES: CONG
    • CONG: WILL BUILD HANUMAN TEMPLES AFTER POLLS
    May 04, 2023 15:05 (IST)

    SHARAD PAWAR - WORKERS HAND OVER MEMORANDUM TO PAWAR

    • ‘PAWAR SAHAB PHIR SE’ SLOGANS RAISED BY CADRES
    • PAWAR ASSURES CADRES ‘DECISION IN NEXT 2 DAYS’
    • WORKERS HAND OVER MEMORANDUM TO PAWAR
    • NCP WORKERS TO PAWAR: WON’T STOP PROTEST
    • ‘RECONSIDER PAWAR’ CHANTS BY NCP WORKERS
    • SHARAD PAWAR MEETS NCP CADRES POST EXIT TREMORS
    • EMOTIONAL NCP CADRES URGE PAWAR TO CHANGE DECISION
    May 04, 2023 15:00 (IST)

    SCO - PAK FM BILAWAL'S FIRST REACTION ON ARRIVAL

    • FIRST REACTION AFTER ARRIVING IN GOA:EXCLUSIVE
    • HAPPY TO LEAD PAK DELEGATION TO GOA:BILAWAL
    May 04, 2023 14:50 (IST)

    Setback to Nitish Kumar Govt as Patna HC Stays Caste-Based Survey in Bihar

    In a setback to CM Nitish Kumar’s government, the Patna High Court on Thursday stayed the caste-based survey in Bihar. The court heard the matter for two days after which the bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran gave its verdict.

    The petitioner had put forth arguments to prove caste enumeration as unconstitutional, whereas the government side called it a necessity. It was argued on behalf of the government that it would be easier to plan for the deprived and economically backward via a caste census.

    Experts say the government is a welfare organisation. The complete calculation from the cabinet has been approved to spend Rs 500 crore, but it has not been given a legal form. In such a situation, the calculation can be stopped by considering this amount as unnecessary. READ MORE

    May 04, 2023 14:50 (IST)

    KERALA STORY - BIG WIN FOR 'THE KERALA STORY' MAKERS

    • SC REFUSES TO ENTERTAIN PLEA AGAINST KERALA STORY
    • PLEA AGAINST RELEASE OF ‘KERALA STORY’ REJECTED
    May 04, 2023 14:00 (IST)

    SCO - SCO MEET IN GOA: PAK FM BHUTTO ARRIVES IN INDIA

    • KEY SCO MEETING IN GOA: PAK FM BILAWAL ARRIVES
    • FIRST VISUALS OF BILAWAL BHUTTO IN GOA
    May 04, 2023 13:00 (IST)

    WRESTLERS - WRESTLERS VS FEDERATION HEARING UNDERWAY IN SC

    • SC HEARS WRESTLING PROTESTERS PLEA
    May 04, 2023 12:55 (IST)

    BAJRANG DAL - BJP HITS OUT AT CONG OVER 'BAJRANG DAL'

    • DEAL BETWEEN CONG, PFI AND SDPI: BJP CLAIMS
    • SDPI DECIDED TO WITHDRAW CANDIDATE FOR CONG: BJP
    • CONG WELCOMING SUPPORT FROM SDPI: BJP HITS BACK
    May 04, 2023 12:50 (IST)

    PAWAR EXIT TREMORS - SHARAD PAWAR EXIT TREMORS IN NCP CAMP

    • NCP WORKERS WRITE IN BLOOD: ‘STAY BACK PAWAR’
    • NCP WORKERS RAISE SLOGAN: ‘STAY BACK SHARAD PAWAR’
    • SUPRIYA SULE MEETS EMOTIONAL NCP SUPPORTERS
    May 04, 2023 12:40 (IST)

    WRESTLERS - DISROBING HONOUR OF OUR DAUGHTERS A SHAME: MAMATA

    • PLEA FOR COURT-MONITORED PROBE REJECTED
    • SC ASKS WRESTLERS TO APPROACH HIGH COURT
    May 04, 2023 11:50 (IST)

    ARMY CHOPPER CRASHES - ARMY CHOPPER CRASHES IN KISHTWAR, J&K

    • ARMY CHOPPER CRASHES IN REMOTE AREA OF KISHTWAR
    • RESCUE OP UNDERWAY AFTER ALH DHRUV CRASHES
    • ALH DHRUV HELICOPTER CRASHES: ARMY SOURCE
    • CHOPPER WRECKAGE FOUND IN RIVER IN KISHTWAR
    • 2 SUSTAIN INJURIES BUT SAFE: ARMY SOURCE
    May 04, 2023 11:45 (IST)

    WRESTLERS VS FEDERATION - WRESTLERS VS POLICE: RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BJP

    • SUCH BEHAVIOUR IS SHAMEFUL: RAHUL GANDHI
    • ‘BETI BACHAO’ SLOGAN A HYPOCRISY, CLAIMS RAHUL
    Load More
    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here