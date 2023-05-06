CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RR vs GTManipur ViolenceKarnataka ElectionsThe Kerala StoryKing Charles Coronation
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 06 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 06 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 6th May 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 06, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

May 06, 2023 05:55 (IST)

SMRITI IRANI - SMRITI SLAMS PRIYANKA, LEVELS CORRUPTION CHARGES

  • ‘BAN’ VOW HURT HINDU SENTIMENTS: SMRITI IRANI
  • BJP WILL NOT BE A MUTE SPECTATOR: SMRITI IRANI
  • SMRITI: CONG’S MANIFESTO IS CORRUPTION MANIFESTO
May 06, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - CONG MANIFESTO OPPOSES JAI BAJRANG BALI: PM MODI

  • CONG AGAINST MY ‘BAJRANG BALI’ CHANT: PM MODI
  • PM MODI’S CAMPAIGN BLITZ IN KARNATAKA
  • CONFIDENT THAT BJP WILL COME BACK IN K’TAKA: PM
  • BJP WILL COME BACK WITH THUMPING MAJORITY: PM
  • EVERY VOTE TO JDS IS VOTE FOR CONGRESS: PM MODI
  • CONG CAN’T GIVE A STRONG GOVT IN K’TAKA: PM MODI
  • CONG, JDS LOOTED THE POOR: PM MODI
  • WE GAVE FREE ELECTRICITY, CLEAN WATER: PM MODI
  • PM: DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT WORKING AT ROCKET SPEED
  • CONG STALLED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS: PM MODI
  • CONG TRYING TO OBSTRUCT NEP: PM MODI
  • NEP DESIGNED FOR MODERN, DEVELOPED INDIA: PM MODI
  • NEP A MEANS TO FIGHT POVERTY: PM MODI
  • OPPN HAS PROBLEM WITH DEVELOPMENT: PM MODI
  • 85% COMMISSION GOVT UNDER CONG’S RULE: PMMODI
  • CONG TRIED TO DESTROY OUR DEFENCE SECTOR: PM MODI
  • PM: WE ARE STRENGTHENING INDIA’S DEFENCE SECTOR
  • BJP WILL MAKE K’TAKA NUMBER 1 STATE: PM MODI
May 06, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KING CHARLES CORONATION - KING CHARLES CORONATION: V-P DHANKHAR IN LONDON

  • AHEAD OF CORONATION DHANKHAR MEETS CHARLES
May 06, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KARNATAKA - SMRITI IRANI HITS BACK AT CONG'S COMMISSION JIBE

  • CONG NEEDS TO INTROSPECT: SMRITI SLAMS ‘BAN’ VOW
  • CONG MIRED IN NAT’L HERALD SCAM: SMRITI IRANI
  • ‘GANDHIS HAVE STUDIED SILENCE ON DKS’ GRAFT’
  • SMRITI RAISES ‘PADMA ROW’ TO ATTACK GANDHIS
  • SMRITI: LAND SCAM, PADMA CONTROVERSY UNDER CONG
May 06, 2023 05:55 (IST)

JAISHANKAR - TERRORISM IS PAKISTAN'S INDUSTRY: JAISHANKAR

  • JAISHANKAR’S FIERCEST ATTACK ON PAKISTAN
  • PAK FM BHUTTO TREATED AS TERROR PROMOTER: EAM
  • VICTIMS OF TERROR CAN’T SIT WITH PERPETRATORS:EAM
  • EAM’S SCATHING ATTACK ON PAK AT THE SCO MEETING
  • PAKISTAN’S CREDIBILITY IS DEPLETING FAST:JAISHANKAR
  • PAK CAN’T COMMIT TERROR & SEEK TO GAG US: EAM
  • EAM:INDIA DIPLOMATICALLY, POLITICALLY EXPOSING PAK
  • NATION THAT PROVOKES FEAR CAN’T TALK ON PEACE: EAM
  • INDIA ENTITLED TO EXPOSE PAKISTAN: JAISHANKAR
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here