Breaking News Live Updates - 08 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 8th May 2023

May 08, 2023, 05:55 IST

May 08, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM RALLY - AFTER ROADSHOW IN B'LURU, MEGA RALLY IN SHIVAMOGGA

  • PM MODI: CONGRESS’ ECOSYSTEM DEMOLISHED
May 08, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - CONG PLAYING APPEASEMENT POLITICS: PM MODI

  • 85% COMPASSION UNDER CONGRESS GOVT: PM MODI
  • CONGRESS IGNORED THE YOUTH OF INDIA: PM MODI
  • WE BUILT UNIVERSITIES, MEDICAL COLLEGES: PM MODI
  • BJP STOPPED BACK DOOR APPOINTMENTS: PM MODI
  • CONGRESS GIVING FALSE GUARANTEES: PM MODI
  • CONG STALLING DEVELOPMENT IN KARNATAKA: PM MODI
  • CONGRESS IS REVERSE GEAR GOVERNMENT: PM MODI
  • PM MODI IN POLL-BOUND KARNATAKA
  • K’TAKA POLLS: PM MODI’S LAST LEG OF CAMPAIGN
  • PM WRAPS UP HIS CAMPAIGN WITH TEMPLE VISIT
  • PM OFFERS PRAYER AT SRIKANTESHWARA TEMPLE
May 08, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KERALA - TOURIST BOAT CAPSIZES OFF TANUR COAST IN KERALA

  • 16 PEOPLE REPORTED DEAD IN TRAGIC BOAT ACCIDENT
  • PM MODI CONDOLES DEATHS IN KERALA BOAT ACCIDENT
  • KERALA BOAT TRAGEDY: PM DECLARES 2L EX-GRATIA
  • KERALA CM VIJAYAN TO VISIT TANUR TOMORROW
May 08, 2023 05:55 (IST)

CHARLES - KING,QUEEN AT WESTMINSTER FOR CORONATION CEREMONY

  • 2-HOUR CORONATION EVENT AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY
  • CHARLES III TO BE CROWNED AS REIGNING MONARCH
  • KING CHARLES III GRAND CORONATION CEREMONY
