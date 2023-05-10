CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 10 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 10 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 10th May 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

By News18/ Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

May 10, 2023 07:20 (IST)

YEDIYURAPPA - YEDIYURAPPA AND HIS FAMILY VISITS TEMPLE

  • K’TAKA:YEDIYURAPPA VISITS SHIKARIPUR TEMPLE
May 10, 2023 07:15 (IST)

KHARGE - WELCOME OUR FIRST TIME VOTERS: KHARGE

  • KHARGE: PEOPLE SHALL CHOOSE TRANSPARENT GOVT
May 10, 2023 07:05 (IST)

AMIT SHAH - URGE EVERYONE TO COME OUT IN LARGE NUMBERS: HM SHAH

  • WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE THE STATE TO NEWER HEIGHTS:HM
May 10, 2023 07:00 (IST)

KARNATAKA - URGE PEOPLE OF K'TAKA TO VOTE IN LARGE NOs: PM

  • URGE YOUNG VOTERS TO COME OUT AND VOTE: PM MODI
May 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PAK - PAK SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON POSSIBLE ATTACKS

  • PAK GOVT ORDERS SOCIAL MEDIA BLACKOUT
May 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

NEWS18 - CNN-NEWS18 EXCL: IMRAN'S ARREST LEGAL, SAYS PAK HC

  • PAK COURT SEEKS FULL REPORT ON IMRAN’S ARREST
May 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KARNATAKA - KARNATAKA CORRUPTION POSTER ROW: BJP HITS BACK

  • URGE YOUNG VOTERS TO COME OUT AND VOTE: PM MODI
May 10, 2023 05:55 (IST)

IMRAN KHAN ARRESTED - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18: PAK IMPLOSION ON CARDS

  • CRACKS APPEAR WITHIN PAKISTAN ARMY: SOURCE
  • ARMY CADRES NOT ON THE SAME PAGE: PAK SOURCE
  • MORE ATTACKS POSSIBLE ACROSS PAK CITIES: SOURCE
Read all the Latest News here