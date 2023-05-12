CHANGE LANGUAGE
Breaking News Live Updates - 12 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 12 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 12th May 2023

By News18/ Updated: May 12, 2023, 05:55 IST

May 12, 2023 07:10 (IST)

ELON - ELON MUSK TO STEP DOWN AS TWITTER CEO

  • ELON MUSK ANNOUNCES NEW CEO WITHOUT NAMING HER
  • ELON’S TWEET CLAIMS: NEW CEO TO START IN 6 WEEKS
  • MUSK TO SERVE AS EXEC CHAIRMAN,CHIEF TECHNOLOGY
May 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

RAJASTHAN - R'STHAN RUMBLE: CONG SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18

  • TOP LEADERS TO MEET TOMORROW: CONG SOURCES
May 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM PARTICIPATES IN NAT'L TECHNOLOGY DAY EVENT

    May 12, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    IMRAN KHAN - PAK SC OVERTURNS ARMY'S ARREST OF IMRAN KHAN

    • WANT ELECTIONS, NOT ANARCHY: IMRAN TO PAK SC
    • ISLAMABAD HC TO HEAR IMRAN’S CASE TOMORROW
    • IMRAN’S CASE AT ISLAMABAD HC AT 11.30 AM IST
    • NO ABSOLUTE RELIEF FOR IMRAN KHAN YET
    • CAN’T ARREST PEOPLE IN COURT PREMISES:PAK SC
    • LAWYER: IMRAN WANTS ELECTIONS NOT VIOLENCE
    • WANT FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS IN PAK: IMRAN
