Breaking News Live Updates - 17 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 17th May 2023

By News18/ Updated: May 17, 2023, 05:55 IST

May 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

TMAIL NADU - SHOCKER FROM COIMBATORE IN TAMIL NADU

  • CCTV FOOTAGE SHOWS CHAIN SNATCHING FROM A WOMAN
  • ON CAM: MISCREANTS SNATCH CHAIN FROM WOMAN IN T.N
  • ON CAM: WOMAN DRAGGED, CHAIN SNATCHED
May 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

TAMIL NADU - TAMIL NADU HOOCH TRAGEDY: 22 DEAD SO FAR

  • AROUND 30 PEOPLE STILL HOSPITALISED
May 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - ROZGAR MELA TO BOOST EMPLOYMENT OF YOUTH

  • THOSE WHO ARE CORRUPT ARE BEING ROOTED OUT: PM
  • PM MODI CALLS FOR ‘SABKA SAATH, SABKA VIKAS’
  • INDIA IS WORKING TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT: PM
  • NEW HIGHWAYS, AIRPORTS HAVE BEEN BUILT: PM
  • INDIA IS DEVELOPING AT ROCKET SPEED: PM
  • ELECTRIFIED 40,000 KM OF RAILWAY LINES: PM
  • EMPLOYMENT RATES HAVE INCREASED: PM MODI
  • NEW SECTORS HAVE EMERGED IN THE LAST 9 YEARS: PM
  • THERE IS A NEW IIT, IIM EVERY YEAR: PM
  • MANY UNIVs, COLLEGES HAVE BEEN OPENED: PM
  • SKILLED TRAINING TO YOUTH UNDER ROZGAR MELA: PM
  • PM:WALMART CEO ASSURED ME THERE WILL BE INVESTMENT
  • I’LL BE MEETING MORE CEOs SOON: PM
  • INDIA IS GROWING AT A FAST PACE: PM
  • THERE’S A NEW EAGERNESS TO LEARN: PM
  • WALMART WILL EXPORT 80K CR GOODS FROM INDIA: PM
May 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

OPPN UNITY - MAMATA'S OPPN UNITY AHEAD OF 2024 POLLS

