Breaking News Live Updates - 20 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 20th May 2023

By News18/ Updated: May 20, 2023, 05:55 IST

May 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI IN JAPAN FOR G7 AND QUAD SUMMITS

  • INDIAN COMMUNITY CHANTS ‘BHARAT MATA KI JAI’
  • NOW: PM MODI INTERACTS WITH INDIAN DIASPORA
  • PM MODI RECEIVES GRAND WELCOME IN HIROSHIMA
  • ROUSING WELCOME FOR PM BY INDIAN COMMUNITY
  • HAPPY TO MEET PM MODI: INDIAN DIASPORA
  • INDIAN DIASPORA ASSEMBLES IN LARGE NUMBERS
  • PM GREETED WITH ‘MODI, MODI’ SLOGANS
  • WE ARE PROUD TO MEET PM MODI: INDIAN DIASPORA
May 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM - NEWS18 AMIDST ALL THE ACTION IN JAPAN

  • CNN-NEWS18 GETS YOU THE COMPLETE PICTURE
  • DIASPORA’S VOICE ONLY ON CNN-NEWS18
May 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KARNATAKA - SHIVAKUMAR, SIDDARAMAIAH LAND IN DELHI

  • AHEAD OF SIDDARAMAIAH’S SWEARING-IN CEREMONY
  • BOTH LEADERS TO DISCUSS CABINET FORMATION
May 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

HINDU SIDE - HINDU SIDE PETITIONER: HEARING AFTER VACATION

  • HINDU SIDE PETITIONER: WE WILL KEEP FIGHTING
May 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

GYANVAPI CASE - SUPREME COURT STAYS ON CARBON DATING PROCESS

  • STAY ON SURVEY TILL NEXT APEX COURT HEARING
  • SUPREME COURT STAYS SURVEY AT GYANVAPI MOSQUE
  • GYANVAPI CASE HEARING IN SUPREME COURT UNDERWAY
May 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

CENTRE - CENTRE BRINGS OUT FRESH ORDINANCE

  • AS PER NEW ORDINANCE, CENTRE TO SET UP NCCSA
