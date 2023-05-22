CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :DC vs CSKKKR vs LSGCannes 2023Karnataka ElectionG7 Summit
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 22nd May 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 22, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

May 22, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PAKISTAN - PAKISTAN ATTEMPTS TO SABOTAGE G20 SUMMIT

  • NEWS18 ACCESSES PAK’S LETTER TO ALL MISSIONS
  • IN LETTER: TARGET INDIA AS A HINDU FASCIST STATE
  • IN LETTER: COW VIGILANTE GROUPS LYNCHING MINORITY
May 22, 2023 05:55 (IST)

BJP NEWS CONFERENCE - BJP HITS OUT AT CM KEJRIWAL-NITISH MEET

  • KEJRIWAL WORKING WITH CORRUPT PEOPLE: BJP
  • KEJRIWAL IS THE BIGGEST CORRUPT: BJP TAKES A DIG
  • CORRUPT ALLIANCE WILL HARM JANTA: BJP ATTACKS
  • AAP IS A PARTY FULL OF CORRUPTION: BJP
  • AAP ONLY KNOWS TO PLAY DIRTY POLITICS: BJP
  • BJP: KEJRIWAL IS ALWAYS ABUSING THE CENTRAL GOVT
  • WORK IS BEING DELAYED BECAUSE OF AAP: BJP
  • AAP GOVT DON’T TREAT THE OFFICERS PROPERLY: BJP
May 22, 2023 05:55 (IST)

BIDEN - U.S PREZ BIDEN PRAISES PM MODI AT G7 SUMMIT

  • PM MODI HAS INFLUENCE IN INDO-PACIFIC: BIDEN
  • BIDEN TO PM MODI:YOU’RE MAKING A BIG DIFFERENCE
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.