Breaking News Live Updates - 23 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 23 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

May 23, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - G20 EVENT ON FILM TOURISM IN SRINAGAR UNDERWAY

  • PM TO HOLD TALKS WITH ALBANESE ON WEDNESDAY
  • PM MODI’S 2-DAY SOJOURN IN AUSTRALIA
  • NOW: FOREIGN SECY BRIEFS MEDIA ON PM’S PNG VISIT
  • PM MODI 1ST INDIAN PM TO VISIT PNG: FOREIGN SECY
  • PM MODI-MARAPE HOSTED FIPIC: FOREIGN SECY
  • WORLD LEADERS APPRECIATED INDIA: FOREIGN SECY
  • FOREIGN SECY: SENSE OF GOODWILL TOWARDS INDIA
  • PM ANNOUNCED 12-STEP ACTION PLAN: FOREIGN SECY
  • DISCUSSED WAYS TO BOLSTER TIES: FOREIGN SECY
  • PM MODI MET WITH NEW ZEALAND PM:FOREIGN SECY
  • FOREIGN SECY BRIEFS ON PM MODI’S ENGAGEMENTS IN AUS
  • PM WILL MEET CEO’S FROM AUSTRALIA: FOREIGN SECY
May 23, 2023 05:55 (IST)

NEW PARL BUILDING - ROW OVER NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING

  • CONG DEMANDS: PREZ SHOULD INAUGURATE NEW PARL
  • UNION MIN HARDEEP SINGH PURI HITS OUT AT CONG
  • CONG MUST DO SOME HOMEWORK: UNION MIN
  • PM LEADS PARL ON BEHALF OF GOVT: UNION MINISTER
  • UNION MIN:PREZ NOT MEMBER OF EITHER HOUSE, PM IS
