CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Narendra ModiCannes 2023Shubman GillGT vs MIBoard Exam Results
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 26 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 26 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 26th May 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

May 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - PM MODI INAUGURATES 3RD KHELO INDIA UNIV GAMES

  • KHELO INDIA EVENT TO BE HELD B/W MAY 25-JUNE 3
May 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PAKISTAN - DOOR TO DOOR SEARCH OP CONDUCTED IN ISLAMABAD

  • MAY 9 VIOLENCE FALLOUT: DOOR TO DOOR SEARCH OP ON
  • 6 TEAMS DEPLOYED TO CONDUCT SEARCHES
May 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

KEJRIWAL - JOINT BRIEFING AFTER KEJRIWAL-PAWAR MEETING

  • KEJRIWAL MET SHARAD PAWAR ON ORDINANCE
  • NOW: KEJRIWAL, SHARAD PAWAR ADDRESS MEDIA
  • KEJRIWAL MET UDDHAV, MAMATA & NITISH EARLIER
  • INJUSTICE BEING DONE TO THE DELHIITES: KEJRIWAL
  • SHARAD PAWAR HAS PROMISED US SUPPORT: KEJRIWAL
  • CAN BLOCK ORDINANCE IF OPPN UNITES: KEJRIWAL
  • CENTRE TRYING TO TOPPLE NON-BJP GOVTS: KEJRIWAL
May 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

BBC - WHITEHALL CLOSED AFTER CAR CRASHES INTO GATES

  • CAR CRASHES INTO DOWNING STREET GATES
  • CAR STORMS INTO DOWNING STREET: 1 PERSON ARRESTED
  • INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY, NO INJURIES REPORTED:COPS
  • CAR COLLIDES INTO GATES OF 10 DOWNING STREET
  • CNN-NEWS18 REPORTS LIVE FROM LONDON
  • MAN HELD ON SUSPICION OF CRIMINAL DAMAGE: POLICE
Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.