Breaking News Live Updates - 27 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 27th May 2023

By News18/ Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:55 IST

May 27, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PARL - CONTROVERSY OVER NEW PARLIAMENT CONTINUES

  • GHULAM NABI AZAD SUPPORTS NEW PARLIAMENT
May 27, 2023 05:55 (IST)

CNN-NEWS18 EXCL NEWSBREAK - CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE ON PAKISTAN

  • TOP INTEL SOURCE TO CNN-NEWS18 ON PAKISTAN
  • PAK ARMY KICKS OFF OP ON OWN RANKS: INTEL SOURCE
  • PAK ARMY STARTS PROBE ON MAY 9 RIOTS: INTEL SOURCE
  • OP AGAINST OWN MILITARY OFFICERS: INTEL SOURCE
  • PROBE ON PTI PROTESTERS OF MAY 9: INTEL SOURCE
  • 23 OFFICERS TAKEN TO CUSTODY: INTEL SOURCE
  • JOINT TEAM FORMED TO PROBE MATTER:INTEL SOURCE
  • INTEL SOURCE: OFFICERS DISCLOSED ARMY’S LOCATION
