Breaking News Live Updates - 28 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 28 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 28th May 2023

By News18/ Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:55 IST

May 28, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM - LIVE NOW: PM ADDRESSES ADHEENAM SEERS

  • PM ADDRESSES ADHEENAM SEERS AT HIS RESIDENCE
  • PM: T.N’S CONTRIBUTION TO FREEDOM STRUGGLE HUGE
  • PM: HAPPY TO GET CHANCE TO MEET ALL OF YOU
  • PM MODI: CONTRIBUTION OF TAMILS UNDERMINED
  • PM MODI: SENGOL IS OF GREAT SIGNIFICANCE
  • PM MODI: SENGOL’S HISTORY WELL-DOCUMENTED
  • PM MODI: SALUTE THE LEGACY OF RAJAJI
  • PM MODI: SENGOL DEPICTS INDIAN CULTURE
  • PM MODI: SENGOL IS THE SYMBOL OF POWER
  • PM MODI: SENGOL GETTING ITS DUE PLACE NOW
  • PM: EARLIER SENGOL WAS IN PRAYAGRAJ FOR EXHIBITION
  • PM: SENGOL WAS DISMISSED AS A WALKING STICK
