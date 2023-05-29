CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :CSK vs GTNew ParliamentMS DhoniShubman GillIPL Closing Ceremony
Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 29 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 29 May 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

FOR 29th May 2023

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

By News18/ Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:55 IST

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter...Read More

May 29, 2023 05:55 (IST)

PM MODI - BJP'S CRUCIAL MEET AT HEADQUARTERS CONCLUDES

    May 29, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    MANN KI BAAT - PM: SOME YOUTH WORKING TO CREATE AWARENESS

    • PM SPEAKS ON EFFICIENT USAGE OF WATER RESOURCE
    • PRESERVE WATER FOR BETTER AND SAFE FUTURE: PM MODI
    • AGRO FARMING IN MORE THAN 500 ACRE LAND: PM
    • PM MODI HAILS SAVARKAR’S FREEDOM STRUGGLE
    • PM REMEMBERS N.T.R ON HIS 100TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY
    May 29, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    IPL FINAL M2023 - PM MODI'S MEET WITH CMs OF BJP RULED STATES ENDS

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.