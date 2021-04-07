Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18 » News »

business News

Faster Global Growth Driven Primarily By US, China And India: World Bank President

Faster Global Growth Driven Primarily By US, China And India: World Bank President

LATEST NEWS ON business

Gold Jumps Rs 182 to Rs 45,975 per 10 gm; Silver Zooms Rs 725

Gold Jumps Rs 182 to Rs 45,975 per 10 gm; Silver Zooms Rs 725

Coal India Records All-time High Capex of Rs 13,115 Cr in FY'21

Coal India Records All-time High Capex of Rs 13,115 Cr in FY'21

Sensex Ends 84 Pts Higher After Choppy Trade; IT Stocks Rally

Sensex Ends 84 Pts Higher After Choppy Trade; IT Stocks Rally

Sensex Surges Over 300 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Tops 14,900

Sensex Surges Over 300 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Tops 14,900

Gold Price Today: Rate Rises by Rs 10 Per Gram, Silver Too Gains Marginally

Gold Price Today: Rate Rises by Rs 10 Per Gram, Silver Too Gains Marginally

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged for 9th Day; Check Today’s Rates in Metro Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged for 9th Day; Check Today’s Rates in Metro Cities

Wipro, Bharti Airtel, IRCTC: Top Stocks for Investors on April 8

Wipro, Bharti Airtel, IRCTC: Top Stocks for Investors on April 8

Recovery is Underway After Worst Global Recession Since World War II: IMF MD

Recovery is Underway After Worst Global Recession Since World War II: IMF MD

Faster Global Growth Driven Primarily By US, China And India: World Bank President

Faster Global Growth Driven Primarily By US, China And India: World Bank President

EXPLAINER: What To Know About The Amazon Union Vote Count

EXPLAINER: What To Know About The Amazon Union Vote Count

How Major US Stock Indexes Fared Wednesday

How Major US Stock Indexes Fared Wednesday

Carnival, Smart Global Rise; Genworth, Lamb Weston Fall

Carnival, Smart Global Rise; Genworth, Lamb Weston Fall

Fed In March Saw Brighter Outlook, Yet Underscored Patience

Fed In March Saw Brighter Outlook, Yet Underscored Patience

Education, Financial Sectors Should be Focus Areas for Revenue Expenditure: Gita Gopinath

Education, Financial Sectors Should be Focus Areas for Revenue Expenditure: Gita Gopinath

US Trade Deficit Jumps 4.8% to $71.1 Billion in February

US Trade Deficit Jumps 4.8% to $71.1 Billion in February

Covid-19 Pandemic Leaving Behind Complex Legacies That Will Need to Be Tackled: IMF Official

Covid-19 Pandemic Leaving Behind Complex Legacies That Will Need to Be Tackled: IMF Official

To Boost Domestic Production, Govt OKs Rs 6,238 Crore PLI Scheme for Air-conditioners, LED Lights

To Boost Domestic Production, Govt OKs Rs 6,238 Crore PLI Scheme for Air-conditioners, LED Lights

Sensex Rallies 460 Points, Nifty Reclaims 14,800 As RBI Keeps Repo Rates Unchanged

Sensex Rallies 460 Points, Nifty Reclaims 14,800 As RBI Keeps Repo Rates Unchanged

Shares of Restaurant Chain Barbeque-Nation Falls 2 Percent in Debut Trade

Shares of Restaurant Chain Barbeque-Nation Falls 2 Percent in Debut Trade

Lodha Developers IPO: Subscription Date, Price Band; Check Details Here

Lodha Developers IPO: Subscription Date, Price Band; Check Details Here

Rupee Slumps 24 Paise to 73.66 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Rupee Slumps 24 Paise to 73.66 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Mukesh Ambani Dethrones Jack Ma in Asia; India Has World's 3rd Highest No. of Billionaires: Forbes

Mukesh Ambani Dethrones Jack Ma in Asia; India Has World's 3rd Highest No. of Billionaires: Forbes

Evidence of Normalisation of India’s Economic Activity, Says IMF Chief Economist

Evidence of Normalisation of India’s Economic Activity, Says IMF Chief Economist

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, Projects Real GDP Growth for 2021-22 at 10.5%

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, Projects Real GDP Growth for 2021-22 at 10.5%

Flipkart Likely to Opt for Traditional US IPO Between October-December This Year: Report

Flipkart Likely to Opt for Traditional US IPO Between October-December This Year: Report

Gold Price Today, April 7, 2021: Rates Remain Unchanged for Gold and Silver

Gold Price Today, April 7, 2021: Rates Remain Unchanged for Gold and Silver

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel: Top stocks for Investors on April 7

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel: Top stocks for Investors on April 7

Looking For Good Returns? Invest in These 3 Schemes: Know Features, Benefits Here

Looking For Good Returns? Invest in These 3 Schemes: Know Features, Benefits Here

Banks Open Today, Check the List of Holidays in April 2021

Banks Open Today, Check the List of Holidays in April 2021

Looking for Home Loan of Rs 30 Lakh? Check Interest Rates and EMI of these 10 Banks

Looking for Home Loan of Rs 30 Lakh? Check Interest Rates and EMI of these 10 Banks

Genworth Pulls Plug On Its Acquisition By China Oceanwide

Genworth Pulls Plug On Its Acquisition By China Oceanwide

Illumina, Cara Therapeutics Rise; Greenbrier, Paychex Fall

Illumina, Cara Therapeutics Rise; Greenbrier, Paychex Fall

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Closing Prices For Crude Oil, Gold And Other Commodities

Video Wall

Decoding The Abhishek Banerjee Factor In Bengal Elections | Is Bhaipo Mamata's Weakest Link?

Decoding The Abhishek Banerjee Factor In Bengal Elections | Is Bhaipo Mamata's Weakest Link?

Horoscope

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Worry thoughts could ruin your happiness. Don't allow as it only obeys destructive power and sows the depressing seed in intelligence. Encourage yourself to always expect best and try to see ludicrous even in mishaps. Be careful who you deal with financially. Grandchildren would be a source of immense pleasure. You will get to taste the rich chocolate of love today. Adapt to new techniques to increase your work efficiency-Your style and unique ways of doing things will interest people who are watching you closely. Stay away from gossip and rumours. You might fight with your spouse today out of your own stress and actually of no reason. It really hurts when a great chunk of your weekend goes into trying to get things repaired – and all your endeavours prove unsuccessful at the end.

Worried? You can ask questions to astrologers and also get your customized Kundli

Read More
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading