Worry thoughts could ruin your happiness. Don't allow as it only obeys destructive power and sows the depressing seed in intelligence. Encourage yourself to always expect best and try to see ludicrous even in mishaps. Be careful who you deal with financially. Grandchildren would be a source of immense pleasure. You will get to taste the rich chocolate of love today. Adapt to new techniques to increase your work efficiency-Your style and unique ways of doing things will interest people who are watching you closely. Stay away from gossip and rumours. You might fight with your spouse today out of your own stress and actually of no reason. It really hurts when a great chunk of your weekend goes into trying to get things repaired – and all your endeavours prove unsuccessful at the end.



