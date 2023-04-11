14th Installment Of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana To Be Released Soon

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 14th instalment is currently being awaited by the beneficiary farmers. The 14th instalment of the scheme is scheduled to be released between April and July 2023, and the release date will be announced by the central government soon. The beneficiaries received their last payment on February 26, 2023. The Yojana is a central government program that boosts the incomes of all landholding farmer households in the nation.

Every land-owning farmer is provided with an annual income support of Rs 6,000 under the program. Three equal payments of Rs 2,000 each are made immediately into the beneficiary’s bank account. The PM Kisan Yojana has had 13 instalments released by the government thus far. More than 8 million eligible farmers received money from the government totalling Rs 16,000 crore.

Three payments are made to the beneficiaries during a year. Between April and July, the first instalment is approved, while the second is between August and November, and the third is between December and March. All recipients of the PM Kisan Yojna are required to complete eKYC. Individuals can complete the eKYC on the PM-KISAN Portal using an OTP-based mechanism, according to the information available on the official website. As an alternative, they can use a biometric-based way to complete the process by going to the closest CSC centre.

On the PM-Kisan website, the recipients can view the status of their instalments.

Step 1- Visit the official website of the PM-Kisan portal- https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2- Click on the ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage.

Step 3- Under the ‘Farmers section’ select the ‘Beneficiary Status’ link

Step 4- A drop-down menu will appear. Applicants have to choose their state, district, sub-district, block and village.

Step 5- Select the ‘Get Report’. Your payment status will be on the screen.

Read all the Latest Business News here